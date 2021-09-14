Automotive Industry Will Spur The Consumption of Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Over The Forecast Period
Building and construction sector dominated the Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market MarketROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last few years have seen methacrylate butadiene styrene market thriving with a rise in the demand for PVC. Methacrylate butadiene styrene is a ter-copolymer significantly used as an impact modifier in PVC (polyvinyl chloride) resins to impart transparency, impact resistivity, and to improve the overall mechanical properties of PVC.
The global PVC production showed a steady increase with over 60 million tons in 2018, and PVC producers have been reported to amplify production capacity over time. Increasing demand of PVC from the building & construction sector and higher penetration rates in medical applications, packaging, electrical & electronics and automotive has also pushed the methacrylate butadiene styrene market on an upward growth trajectory. As a result, methacrylate butadiene styrene market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
“With no signs of PVC consumption in building & construction slowing down, the demand for methacrylate butadiene styrene market will create remunerative opportunities over the forecast period says the Fact.MR analyst.”
Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR has segmented the methacrylate butadiene styrene market on the basis of end use and region.
End Use
Building & Construction
Profiles
Wire and Cables
Others
Packaging
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Other (Medical, Gym & Fitness & etc.)
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
MEA
Key Country-wise Inclusions
• US Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market
• Canada Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Sales
• Germany Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Production
• UK Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Industry
• France Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market
• Spain Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Supply-Demand
• Italy Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Outlook
• Russia & CIS Market Analysis
• China Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market Intelligence
• India Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Demand Assessment
• Japan Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Supply Assessment
• ASEAN Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market Scenario
• Brazil Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Sales Analysis
• Mexico Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Sales Intelligence
Key Takeaways of Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market:
Balanced demand from developed markets, will reflect a sluggish growth as a result of moderate investments in industries associated with PVC consumption
To fulfill the demand for enhanced and compatible impact modifiers for bio based polymers will decrease the consumption of methacrylate butadiene styrene. For instance, companies like Arkema and Dow have invested in a new range of impact modifiers to meet the demand for impact modifiers compatible with biopolymers.
Presence of potential substitutes like chlorinated polyethylene (CPE), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS), acrylic impact modifiers, and others are set to hamper the methacrylate butadiene styrene market doing the forecast period.
Despite preference for existing alternatives, transparency and impact resistance properties of methacrylate butadiene styrene will aid and balance out the demand worldwide.
Packaging and consumer electronics related components such as blow molded containers, extruded films and pipes as well as calendered sheets will remain new target application areas for MBS suppliers.
Declining production of butadiene due to shale gas effect is set to influence the methacrylate butadiene styrene market.
Major players in the global acrylonitrile market are, but not limited to
INEOS
China Petrochemical Technology Development Co. Ltd.
Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation
Ascend Performance Material
Chemelot
Formosa Plastics
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
SECCO
Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
Technological Advancements and Product Launches to Remain Top Strategy of Prominent Stakeholders
The methacrylate butadiene styrene market is well matured. However, it has plenty of room for improvement, with the introduction of bio-based polymers. Key players in the market including Kaneka Corporation, Dow, Arkema, LG Chem. Ltd, INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shandong Novista Chemicals Co., Ltd, are focusing on innovative production launches and investing in R&D activities to adapt to the ongoing changes in the market in order to increase their foothold in the global methacrylate butadiene styrene market. New, emerging Markets of PVC such as medical tubing, will create new avenues of growth for players and would generate remunerative opportunities during the forecast period.
More Valuable Insights on Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the methacrylate butadiene styrene market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on the methacrylate butadiene styrene market based on End-Use (building & construction, packaging, consumer electronics, automotive, and others (medical, gym & fitness &, etc.) across six major regions.
