Industrial Sensors Market to Make Substantial Gains as Manufacturing Activities Pick up Pace in Emerging Economies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial sensors market size is projected to reach USD 33.56 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) by diverse entities will play an instrumental role in propelling the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Industrial Sensors Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Temperature Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Motion Sensor, Level Sensor, Gas and Chemical Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Flow Sensor, Others), By End Use Industry (Discrete, Process), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. IIoT forms the core of Industry 4.0 as the integration of IoT technologies in the manufacturing sector have made processes and operations more data-driven and therefore, more accurate. Several end-use industries are rapidly adopting IIoT solutions to optimize their businesses and enhance the efficiency and productivity of their resources. For example, in May 2018, Missouri-based BJC HealthCare deployed IoT-based RFID technology to track and manage thousands of medical supplies. Similarly, in 2019, Bosch equipped its Automotive Diesel System Factory in Wuxi, China with sensors armed with IIoT and Big Data analytics to monitor the overall production process. Industrial sensors are thus enabling manufacturers and technology providers to automate their activities and establish smart working systems at their plants and facilities.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 7.2% 2027 Value Projection USD 33.56 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 19.29 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 180 Tables, Charts & Figures 99 Segments covered Type; End Use Industry; and Region Growth Drivers Adoption of Wireless Connectivity in Manufacturing Units to Fuel Growth Surge in Adoption of Sensing Technology in the Process Industry to Augment Market Growth Growing Presence of Industry 4.0 Startups to Aid Market Expansion Pitfalls & Challenges High Installation Costs May Cause Reluctance in the Adoption of Sensor Technology

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has led to an explosion of uncertainty in the business world. While some businesses are in a relatively insulated condition, numerous others are experiencing unparalleled suffering because of the pandemic. We aim to provide businesses with thoroughly researched market intelligence reports regarding this crisis so that they can formulate well-informed market strategies.

Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

According to the report, the global market value stood at USD 19.29 billion in 2019. The salient features of the report include:

Detailed evaluation of all possible segments of the market;

In-depth assessment of the key players’ profiles and strategies;

Comprehensive analysis of the market trends, drivers, and constraints; and

Tangible regional insights and research into market opportunities.

Market Driver

Growing Presence of Industry 4.0 Startups to Aid Market Expansion

The proliferation of startups specializing in Industry 4.0 technologies is emerging as one of the most exciting factors augmenting the industrial sensors market growth. Manufacturers around the globe are actively searching for comprehensive solutions to bring about greater efficiency in their factory operations. To meet this urgent demand, several startups have emerged and are rapidly expanding. For example, Smart Industry Solutions, a Brazilian startup, develops information and operation technology solutions for industry 4.0 areas, encompassing activities in local factories to the end-use customer. Similarly, US-based Edge2Web offers ‘Director’, the company’s tool suite for building, testing, and operating advanced industrial functionalities. Startups are also engineering IIoT solutions and industrial sensors to address the all-important maintenance issues faced by factory managers. For example, Vibrobox, a startup based in Belarus, develops vibration sensors for automated prescriptive maintenance for industrial equipment. Thus, the birth of industry 4.0-focused startups will ensure a highly-dynamic growth trajectory for this market.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Hold Dominant Market Share; North America & Europe to Grow Stably

With a size of USD 6.70 billion, Asia Pacific dominated the industrial sensors market share in 2019 on account of the rapid industrialization in China and India. Furthermore, factories in the region are displaying growing acceptance of smart industrial technologies to bring down their costs, reduce equipment downtime, and optimize production operations.

North America and Europe are expected to hold a substantial share of the market during the forecast period owing to the well-established operations of the regions’ electronic and automotive industries, where industrial sensors and other automation solutions have a widespread presence. Moreover, industries in these regions have been the early developers and adopters of industry 4.0 technologies, which bodes well for the market.

Competitive Landscape

Development of Advanced Sensing Technologies to Feed Competition

Prominent participants in this market are making massive investments in research and development to come up with novel and advanced sensor solutions to serve the constantly evolving needs of industrial automation. The other strategies adopted by the key players in this market include strategic product launches, acquisitions, and operational expansion.

Industry Developments:

June 2020: STMicroelectronics introduced the QST108, the maiden Integrated Circuit (IC) of the company under its lineup of capacitive touch-sense offerings. The QST family boasts of digital standard products based on the patented technology acquired from the Quantum Research Group.

STMicroelectronics introduced the QST108, the maiden Integrated Circuit (IC) of the company under its lineup of capacitive touch-sense offerings. The QST family boasts of digital standard products based on the patented technology acquired from the Quantum Research Group. March 2020: TE Connectivity successfully completed its acquisition of First Sensor AG, holding 71.87% of First Sensor’s shares. The takeover will allow TE to leverage First Sensor’s expertise in chip design & production and microelectronic packaging and strengthen its sensor portfolio.

