HSJ News Release: Chief Justice seeks public comment on judicial nominees

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald announced today that he is seeking public comment on judicial nominees for a position in the District Court of the Third Circuit, island of Hawaii.

The names submitted for this vacancy by the Judicial Selection Commission, in alphabetical order, are:

Mark D. Disher

Mr. Disher is currently employed as a Deputy Corporation Counsel with the Office of Corporation Counsel, County of Hawaii. Disher is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2008.

Brandon K. Flores

Mr. Flores is currently employed as a Deputy Attorney General with the Office of the Attorney General. Flores is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1996.

Stephen L. Frye

Mr. Frye is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii. Frye is a graduate of Chapman University Fowler School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2013.

Haaheo M. Kahoohalahala

Ms. Kahoohalahala is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii. Kahoohalahala is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2012.

Charles E. Murray, III

Mr. Murray is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii. Murray is a graduate of George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2015.

Kimberly B.M. Taniyama

Ms. Taniyama is currently employed with the Law Office of Kimberly B. Taniyama, LLC and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Court of the Third Circuit. Taniyama is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1997.

The Chief Justice has the discretion to assign judges to the district or district family court calendar. Comments about the qualifications and character of any of the nominees with regard to either calendar assignment may be sent, in writing, to:

