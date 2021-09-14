Governor Phil Scott, Department of Labor celebrate Vermont Workplace Safety Week

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott has proclaimed September 12–18 the inaugural Vermont Workplace Safety Week in Vermont, celebrating safe workplaces and promoting participation in workplace safety programs. The Vermont Department of Labor and the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA) will hold in-person and virtual events in commemoration of Vermont Workplace Safety Week.

“I am pleased to recognize the work done by Vermont’s employers to protect workers across the state” said Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Protecting Vermonters where they live and work is of the utmost importance, and our state’s overall success in combatting COVID-19 is a testament to work done by working Vermonters and employers.“

Starting in 1974, Vermont has implemented the OSHA-approved State Plan covering most private sector workers and all state and local government workers. Since then, VOSHA has sought to bring awareness to safety and health programs to protect Vermonters in the workplace.

VOSHA and the Department of Labor hope to bring awareness to employer programs that can protect working Vermonters. The Green Mountain Voluntary Protection Program (GMVPP) for example, is highest level of safety recognition a Vermont employer can earn from VOSHA. Employers meeting GMVPP requirements have experienced as much as an 80% reduction in workplace injuries, reducing workers’ compensation costs, and improving performance of their workforce.

“Ensuring that working Vermonters are protected while at work is one of our department’s main objectives. We are excited to be able to shed some light on the work being done by our VOSHA team to bring awareness to these important initiatives.”

Vermont Workplace Safety Week events will include information and virtual educational sessions on various VOSHA programs. More information about VOSHA and resources for workers and employers, as well as more information about the Vermont Workplace Safety Week, please visit labor.vermont.gov/VOSHA.