Krptic Oasis decentralized wallet and exchange, rollout with the Governor DAO (GDAO) community
Krptic Oasis includes a Blockchain oriented wallet, with and has a decentralized framework to ensure security, anonymity, privacy and ease of use.MT. VIEW, CA, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krptic has started rollout of the Krptic Oasis decentralized wallet and exchange with the Governor DAO (GDAO) community today
MT. VIEW, Calif., Sep 14, 2021 – Krptic Oasis is designed to be the best all-purpose crypto wallet and exchange by providing a safe and secure experience, utilizing Say-Tec Biometric Authentication to lock and unlock your wallet.
Krptic Oasis platform includes a secure Krptic decentralized wallet, a decentralized exchange embedded in the Krptic wallet, and a Kryptic token. The Krptic Wallet securely stores many mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, and others with the following standards - ERC20, HRC20 and BEP20.
Finnovant and Governor DAO (GDAO) today announce the rollout of the Krptic wallet and exchange offered to the GDAO community. Kptic is the best digital wallet to securely store private keys on your device.
"Designed to be user-friendly with the added benefit of helping people feel more secure when conducting crypto transactions, Krptic Oasis has the potential to change the world as we know it by providing a massive boost to ensuring data security and validation’ Brian Maw, CEO Krptic. "We are very excited to announce our Krptic launch with the Governor DAO community to bring an amazing digital wallet secured by your biometrics"
Krptic Oasis represents a One Stop Blockchain oriented wallet, which is community oriented, autonomous, and has a decentralized framework to ensure the security, anonymity, growth, privacy, and ease of use demanded by our customers.
Finnovant is planning to launch a utility token $BioFi, and Biometric Financial ecosystem in Q4 2021, representing a secure set of solutions by Finnovant, Inc., leveraging the blockchain and decentralized services, which addresses the concerns that most people have about safeguarding their personal data and to be safe from exploitation by fraudsters. GDAO participants that download and utilize the Krptic wallet app will be eligible to claim 100 Finnovant $BioFi tokens after they have been minted. Instructions to claim the $BioFi tokens will be sent out to eligible participants in October 2021.
"We enjoy working with Krptic to help bring products like Krptic Oasis to market that provide the speed, security, and anonymity of biometric identity and blockchain technology within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. With Krptic, Governor DAO is well positioned to assist our community with the latest technology in digital wallets." Jon Greenwood, Governor DAO Blockchain Integrations.
Individuals may download the Krptic wallet at the following links: Google Play Store - Krptic Android or Krptic iOS .
Governor DAO, LLC is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization that provides governance as a service to blockchain projects of all sizes. By creating a token holder centered cryptocurrency, GDAO has created a safe and transparent Decentralized Autonomous Organization that encourages community growth and involvement.
Krptic, Inc. is a Finnovant Company. Finnovant Inc. a Blockchain technology corporation was founded with the vision of helping business leaders dramatically improve the way they interact with their critical information and customers. Our focus is on developing emerging technologies with secure blockchain solutions in the areas of Financial Services, Governance, IoT, Healthcare, and more and improving digital security for our customers. Finnovant provides biometric authentication which helps thwart Identity Theft and Fraud.
Follow the company at Finnovant.com, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Chris Benedict
Krptic Founding Team
1-844-724-8911
cbenedict@finnovant.com
SOURCE Krptic, Inc.
Christopher Benedict
Finnovant, Inc.
+1 844-724-8911
cbenedict@finnovant.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter