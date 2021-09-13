Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) of an Establishment: 1200 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) of an Establishment that occurred on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 1:17 am, the suspect entered the establishment. The suspect approached a store employee and brandished a knife. The suspect demanded US currency and property. The suspect then went behind the counter and attempted to take property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, September 12, 2021, 46 year-old Brandon Miller, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).