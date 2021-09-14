PADI Divemaster and IDC Instructor courses in the Gili Islands with Holly Macleod Announced
The main question is, what happens when one of the highest certifying PADI Course Directors and the longest established PADI 5 Star IDC Dive Centre in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia are combined? The results are obvious. Candidates can expect the very best possible professional training experience available within today’s recreational diving industry.
PADI Course Director Holly Macleod has worked within the recreational diving industry for the past 20-years and has had a variety of different diving related jobs including dive guide, scuba instructor, retail sales assistant, dive shop manager, training manager, external training consultant and PADI Course Director. Holly Macleod has issued well over 3000 PADI Instructor certifications and for the past 9-years been awarded both the Platinum PADI and Elite 300 awards as well as a variety of additional industry achievement awards. A career in diving has taken Holly to a variety of different worldwide diving destinations including Honduras, Thailand, Australia, UK, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia & Singapore. Divemaster and IDC candidates can enjoy Holly’s experience to assist professional divers in developing skills, knowledge, and confidence to be successful. She has a proven track record as an excellent instructor to consult when making the transition into a new career. She knows exactly what is expected from new instructors and, of course, what new scuba diving instructors should expect from the diving industry.
Blue Marlin Dive is the original dive center to be set up on Gili Trawangan more than 30-years ago and is currently the longest established PADI 5 Star IDC Centre operating on the island. Over a period of 30-years Blue Marlin has become one of Indonesia’s leading dive operators for all sectors of diving including recreational, professional, and technical diving. Today Blue Marlin Dive has 6 locations across Indonesia and a newly established location in the United Kingdom.
For those thinking of taking the PADI Divemaster Course, Gili Trawangan offers the best possible combination of above and below the ocean surface conditions. Gili Trawangan offers both the young vibrant restaurant and bar scene, as well as deserted palm swept beaches surrounded by crystal clear blue water. Below the surface, diving conditions are splendid with most dive sites offering crystal clear drift dives teeming with a dazzling array of marine life.
The Divemaster course offers experienced divers the opportunity to take the first step as a professional diver, become a leader, and taking charge of dive activities. Through knowledge development sessions, water skills exercises and workshops, and hands-on practical assessment, students can develop the skills to organize and direct a variety of scuba diving activities.
For those thinking of taking the PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) in the Gili Islands, it is the perfect opportunity to start a successful and rewarding career. Dive training sites offer the perfect conditions with mild currents and crystal clear waters. Sites are a stone’s throw away, with boats leaving from directly outside the dive shop. All instructor-level training on the PADI IDC Gili Islands Program is entirely conducted by Holly Macleod and provides a level of experienced based training now considered to be of a standard way over and above that generally found within the recreational diving industry.
For more information about professional-level programs at Blue Marlin Dive check out the website or contact the PADI IDC Indonesia for further information on how to make the change and become a professional PADI Diver.
YouTube Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIuXFSGf_mI
Contact Website:
https://www.gili-idc.com
JT Dive Advice
