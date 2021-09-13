Dr. Matt Chalmers Named Director of Health and Wellness for GameDay Global Brands
Company launching wellness, performance and cannabis products created by professional athletes
GameDay is an opportunity for me to play a role in designing products that are in line with my holistic approach to health, wellness and performance.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Matt Chalmers, a health and wellness expert, author and speaker, has been named director of health and wellness for GameDay Global Brands, a manufacturer of wellness, performance and cannabis products and supplements created by professional athletes.
GameDay Global Brands includes GameDay Wellness, a line of health and wellness supplements; GameDay Performance, supplements that improve and enhance the body’s performance; and GameDay Cannabis, a line of cannabis and CBD products. The company expects to launch its products in Q4 2021.
“Dr. Chalmers’ background of working with professional athletes and his expertise in health and wellness makes him the right person for the team,” said Nate Livings, CEO of GameDay Global Brands and former NFL player.
Jason Adams, chief investment officer for GameDay Global Brands, added “Dr Chalmers is a game changer for us. He brings a unique and insightful approach into how people can improve their wellness and resolve a variety of health-related issues. Dr. Chalmers has worked with numerous professional athletes and has an intricate understanding of how to increase and enhance performance in ways that are effective, safe and natural.”
Dr. Chalmers will be responsible for providing professional guidance and expertise in the development of GameDay products. He will be charged with ensuring the products provide effective and long-lasting results that will improve overall health and wellness as well as achieving specific goals and remedying a variety of conditions.
“GameDay is an opportunity for me to play a role in designing products that are in line with my holistic approach to health, wellness and performance,” said Dr. Chalmers. “It’s important to take a step back and assess what is causing a particular issue, or what is needed to improve the body’s performance, and then addressing those needs in ways that will yield lasting and long-term results.”
Dr. Matt Chalmers is a health and wellness expert, author and speaker. He has a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, a Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness, is a Certified Clinical Chiropractic Neurologist, a Certified Chiropractic Sports Practitioner and has additional certifications in spinal decompression and quantum reflex analysis. Dr. Chalmers is the author of the bestselling book “Pillars of Wellness” and has a patient list that includes many prominent athletes and public figures. Dr. Chalmers operates Chalmers Wellness, a health and wellness clinic in the metropolitan Dallas area. More information is available at ChalmersWellness.com and on social media @DrChalmers1.
Steve Honig
The Honig Company, LLC
+1 818-986-4300
press@honigpr.com