Attorney General Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the San Antonio Independent School District and Superintendent Pedro Martinez for mandating that all district employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. This mandate violates Executive Order GA-39, which Governor Abbott implemented to prohibit governmental entities like San Antonio ISD from compelling individuals to be injected with a COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether the vaccine is fully approved or authorized for emergency use only.

“The decision to openly violate state law and devote district resources to defending Superintendent Martinez’s unlawful actions is irresponsible,” Attorney General Paxton said. “But if school districts decide to use their limited funding to try to get away with breaking the law, my office will oppose them and uphold the rule of law in Texas.”

