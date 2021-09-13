Iowa 3 bridge over the Cedar River in Butler County expected to open September 15

MASON CITY, Iowa – Sept. 13, 2021 – The bridge replacement project on Iowa 3 over the Cedar River in Butler County is nearing completion and is expected to reopen to traffic on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

Although the bridge will be open, there are a few items yet to be completed, including guardrail at the east end of the bridge, seeding, and erosion control. These activities may cause intermittent lane closures. The remainder of the work should be completed by mid-November, weather permitting.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Ken Howe, 641-422-1684 or kenneth.howe@iowadot.us