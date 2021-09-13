Public Invited to PennDOT Recruitment Event Thursday for CDL Operators and Diesel Mechanics

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is inviting the public to attend a recruitment event on Thursday, September 16 to learn about CDL Operator and Diesel Mechanic positions the department offers in Beaver County.

The recruitment event will be held at Penn State Beaver’s Lodge Room located at 100 University Drive, Monaca, PA 15061 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 16.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth. On the spot applications and interviews will take place for individuals with their CDL license for operator and diesel mechanic positions. Both positions require a valid PA CDL and current medical examiner certificate. Diesel Mechanics must also possess a PA Inspector Mechanic Certification. Interested individuals should bring their CDL license.

Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee positions are also available. Individuals must have their PA CDL permit by the time they start the position. PennDOT will train individuals for their CDL license.

Additionally, applications will be taken for construction positions including Technical Assistant, Engineering Technician, and Transportation Construction Inspector.

Laptops and staff will be available to assist interested participants navigate the new electronic application system.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

