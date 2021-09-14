Yuser Launches The World’s First NFT Social App & Token on Moonriver, Kusama’s EVM Compatible Parachain

Yuser + Moonbeam NextGems are the first ever 10k generative avatar project to launch on Moonriver.

Yuser announces its integration with Moonbeam. The initial part of the integration includes the launch of the world’s first NFT social app & token on Moonriver.

I’ve continued to be impressed with Thomas and his goals and visions to move Yuser forward to create a new and innovative platform for creators in this space.” — Nate Hamilton