Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 3:21 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed address. The suspects attempted to steal items from the establishment. The victim, an employee, attempted to stop the suspects. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim and fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.