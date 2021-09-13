Juan Carlos Duque Appointed to Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) CouncilSep08

MEDIA ALERT

BOISE, Idaho (September 8, 2021) — Governor Brad Little appointed Juan Carlos Duque to serve on the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Council. Duque is the Managing Director at Galena Capital Partners based in Boise, Idaho.

“I’m honored to be appointed to the IGEM Council,” Duque said. “As an early-stage investor, I appreciate the critical role that the Council plays in Idaho’s startup ecosystem, bringing entrepreneurs and researchers across our great universities together to develop new technologies and launch new businesses. I’m very excited to roll up my sleeves and work with my fellow members in helping the Council fulfill its mission.”

Duque has over 25 years of experience in private investments, mergers, acquisition transactions and financings spanning a broad range of industries throughout the United States, UK and Latin America.

“We are pleased that Juan Carlos is joining the IGEM Council,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “His investment experience and global perspective strengthen the Council and support further economic prosperity for Idaho.”

Idaho Commerce manages the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grant program which awards $950,000 in state funding to projects between Idaho university and industry partners geared toward commercialization initiatives.

The 12-member IGEM Council is appointed by the Governor and responsible for vetting IGEM grant proposals to mitigate risk and maximize the return on investment for this publicly funded grant program. The IGEM Council’s fiscal stewardship and strategic direction advances IGEM’s overall goal of economic prosperity through investments in technological advancements and innovation.

