Vermont State Police to hold annual presentation of awards & promotions

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

ANNUAL PRESENTATION OF AWARDS & PROMOTIONS

Sept. 17, 2021

10 a.m.

House Chamber, Vermont Statehouse

Montpelier, Vermont

WATERBURY, Vermont (Monday, Sept. 13, 2021) — The Vermont State Police will hold its Annual Awards Ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in the House Chamber of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.

Following the cancelation of the Awards Ceremony in 2020 due to COVID-19, this year’s event is scheduled to include Gov. Phil Scott, Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Schirling and Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the state police. They will honor members of the agency and others for acts of heroism and community service, and recognize 37 sworn members and one civilian member of the state police who have received promotions since the most recent event in September 2019.

“We are glad to be able to gather once again and celebrate the achievements of the Vermont State Police,” Gov. Scott said. “We’ve all been through a lot since we were last together for this ceremony, and I couldn’t be prouder of the exemplary, professional work the members of the state police have done to meet head-on the challenges of these past two years.”

Added Col. Birmingham: “During the last 24 months, our state troopers and civilian personnel have risen to the challenge time and time again to help keep Vermonters safe, to continue our ongoing work as national leaders in reimagining modern policing, and to uphold our core values of courage, honor and integrity.”

All attendees at this year’s ceremony will follow COVID-related protocols, including the wearing of masks while inside the Statehouse. After the ceremony, formal photographs with the Vermont State Police Honor Guard and distinguished guests will take place.

Members of the media are invited to attend. Please RSVP to the state police public information officer, Adam Silverman, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov. Those covering the ceremony should arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. Friday.

The following individuals will receive awards and promotions:

Awards

Director’s Award

Lori Gurney – For her exceptional care and compassion to members of our department.

Division Commander’s Award

Detective Lt. Eric Albright – For your efforts investigating and successfully prosecuting two individuals who supplied heroin to a 22-year-old male who ultimately overdosed and died.

Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais – For his service and dedication to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Trooper Nicholas Grimes – For his exemplary work in a fraud case.

Detective Sgt. Eric Jollymore – For his outstanding contributions and selfless dedication to the Technology Investigation Unit.

Lt. Steven Coote, Lt. Timothy Gould, Sgt. Daniel Bennett, Sgt. Eugene Duplissis, Sgt. Brett Flansburg, Sgt. Erin Hodges, Detective Sgt. Aimee Nolan, Sgt. Paul Sokolowski, Cpl. Ian Sawtelle – For their exemplary service and dedication during the planning and execution of the 109th accelerated academy class.

Lifesaving Award

· Trooper Matthew Chin – For actions taken July 3, 2020, when he responded to a call for assistance regarding an individual suffering from a drug overdose.

· Sgt. Matthew Tarricone – For actions taken July 17, 2020, when he was dispatched to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center for a suicidal subject.

Lifesaving Award & Combat Cross

· Sgt. Neil Carey – For actions taken May 11, 2019, when the Tactical Services Unit was deployed to assist with trying to locate a suspect for multiple felonies.

· Sgt. Todd Wilkins – For actions taken January 7, 2019, when you were dispatched to a male having a psychotic episode.

· Sgt. Matthew Tarricone – For actions taken May 11, 2019, when the Tactical Services Unit was deployed to assist with trying to locate a suspect for multiple felonies.

Combat Cross

· Sgt. Michael Filipek – For actions taken May 11, 2019, when the Tactical Services Unit was deployed to assist with trying to locate a suspect for multiple felonies.

· Trooper Daniel Lynch – For actions taken May 11, 2019, when the Tactical Services Unit was deployed to assist with trying to locate a suspect for multiple felonies.

· Trooper Mark Pohlman – For actions taken May 11, 2019, when the Tactical Services Unit was deployed to assist with trying to locate a suspect for multiple felonies.

William Chenard Search and Rescue Award

· Sergeant First Class Dustin Dearborn

· Master Sergeant Sean Myers

· Sergeant Major Thomas Kontos

· Sergeant First Class Nick Ash

· Staff Sergeant Adam Chamberlain

Promotions

Major

· Kevin M. Lane – March 28, 2021

Captain

Lance W. Burnham – November 24, 2019

Matthew R. Daley – October 11, 2020

David W. Petersen – October 11, 2020

Teresa A. Randall – May 9, 2021

Barbara A. Kessler – August 29, 2021

Lieutenant

· Jerry E. Partin – September 15, 2019

· Gregory D. Campbell – January 19, 2020

· John T. MacCallum – September 13, 2020

· Timothy J. Gould – October 25, 2020

· Debra G. Munson – December 6, 2020

Senior Sergeant

· Craig R. Gardner – September 4, 2020

· Jason L. Rogers – September 4, 2020

· Joseph A. Paquette – September 18, 2020

· Steven E. McNamara – February 5, 2021

Sergeant

· John L. Bruzzi – October 13, 2019

· Stacy L. Corliss – October 27, 2019

· Erin E. Hodges – November 10,2019

· Daniel F. Bennett – November 24, 2019

· Todd C. Stackhouse– November 24, 2019

· Michael R. Anderson – April 26, 2020

· Alex A. Comtois – September 27, 2020

· Michael W. Filipek – September 27, 2020

· Thomas J. Howard – September 27, 2020

· Amber M. Keener – September 27, 2020

· Seth A. Richardson – September 27, 2020

· Maximiliano A. Trenosky – September 27, 2020

· Jeffrey W. Stephenson – October 11, 2020

· Paul F. Sokolowski – November 8, 2020

· Christopher J. Blais – December 20, 2020

· Joshua P. Mikkola – February 28, 2021

· Lauren A. Ronan – March 14, 2021

· Justin W. Walker – March 14, 2021

· Stephen J. DiGregorio – April 25, 2021

· Neil H. Carey – June 20, 2021

Corporal

· Eric J. Vitali – July 11, 2020

· Ian N. Sawtelle – January 9, 2021

PSAP Emergency Communication Supervisor

· David Hamlin – March 28, 2021

- 30 -