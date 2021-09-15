Steve DeAngelo The Father of the Legal Cannabis Industry releases interactive biographic novel coloring book
Super excited to announce the release of my new coloring book, Steve DeAngelo's marijuana adventures, a perfect interactive way to tell my story.”SAINT LOUIS, MO, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OFFICIAL BIOGRAPHY each page authorized by Steve; an interactive story, activity, graphic novel with pages to color. Easily scannable QR Codes using a cell phone camera allow you to hear messages from Steve.
Steve DeAngelo is a pioneering cannabis entrepreneur, activist, author, and on-screen personality. He co-founded several iconic cannabis businesses and organizations: Harborside, one of the first six dispensaries licensed in the US; Steep Hill Laboratory, the first dedicated cannabis lab; the Arc View Group, the first cannabis investment firm; and the National Cannabis Industry Association, the industry’s first trade association. He currently serves as Chairman Emeritus of Harborside Inc., a vertically integrated California cannabis company. His new graphic novel with pages to color is an interactive exciting product that puts you right in the book with him. Steve DeAngelo is the most recognized leader of the global cannabis freedom movement. www.SteveDeAngelo.com. He has relentlessly pursued his mission since he was 13 years old -- as an entrepreneur, activist, author, on-screen personality, speaker, investor and a man who love to cook and share. The book cover is published and printed on HEMP PAPER.
In recognition of these pioneering accomplishments, in 2015, former Speaker of the California Assembly and Mayor of San Francisco, the Hon. Willie L. Brown Jr. called Steve, “Father of the Legal Cannabis Industry.” Steve’s creative projects include biographic novel, other books, The Cannabis Manifesto and a Discovery Channel mini-series and Weed Wars. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements. Steve DeAngelo's Marijuana Adventure - Father of the Legal Cannabis Industry an Official Biography. An awesome story of global success. Have fun "puffing and coloring" with this interactive graphic novel.
ISBN: 978-1-61953-424-7
8.5" wide x 11" tall Card stock HEMP PAPER COVER
44 pages Steve DeAngelo's Marijuana Adventure - Father of the Legal Cannabis Industry
Price: $9.47
Item Number: SCBSMA
Manufacturer: Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc.
Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in numerous organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other industry leading groups. Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing. Visit www.ColoringBook.com or call 1-800-244-2665 for more info.
N. Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
