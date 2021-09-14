"It's a Military Life" joins the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization Task Force
It's a Military Life Corporation is a military spouse and veteran network that advances resiliency, promotes community involvement, and forges meaningful relationships.
Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
MVO Task Force achieves strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran-Owned Businesses
The “Veteran Pen Pal Project” is about sending letters and care packages to show gratitude to our more seasoned veterans, in addition to supporting our service members and younger veterans who need mentorship and a support system as they serve and transition out of the military. The “Veteran Pen Pal Project” has partnered with “Military Marriage Day” to promote love notes among military spouses as well as with “Veteran’s Last Patrol” to co-host Operation Holiday Salute, which has provided over 34,000 letters to veterans who are in hospice care. Their “It's a Military Connection” project is a cohort immersion program for military spouses and veterans to guide them on their professional journey.
“It’s a Military Life” Corporation is unique because it brings together those who serve and those who hold down the fort. The military community wouldn't be what it is today, without both working together." - Christina Etchberger, Founder
NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify their Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. We are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity” – U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
“National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control.” – Keith King, Founder & CEO.
To learn more about the certification process, visit www.nvbdc.org or call 888-CERTIFIED.
To learn more about “It’s a Military Life,” visit their website at https://www.itsamilitarylife.org/
To learn more about NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization Task Force, contact retired Lt. Col. Kathy Poynton at kpoynton@nvbdc.org or call (703) 282-6862.
