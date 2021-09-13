PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Toll Gate Road Bridge in Amity and Douglass Townships

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for a project to replace the Toll Gate Road Bridge over the Unnamed Tributary to Leaf Creek in Amity and Douglass Townships, Berks County.

The project is currently in design and construction work is anticipated to begin in 2024.

PennDOT invites community members to provide public input for the project. To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District5 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Berks County box, and then choose the Toll Gate Road Bridge Project tile.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and solicit public input, questions, or concerns regarding the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online until October 15, 2021.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Stefan A. Eskesen, Consultant Project Manager, at (908) 537-1374 or email at seskesen@malickandscherer.com

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

