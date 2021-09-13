Zebra mussels confirmed in Smith Lake and connected lakes in Crow Wing County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Smith Lake, near Garrison in Crow Wing County. Barbour Lake, Holt Lake and Seguchie Creek, connected to Smith Lake, will also be listed for zebra mussels.

The DNR received a report of zebra mussels attached to kayaks used in Smith Lake. A DNR invasive species specialist found numerous quarter-inch zebra mussels in three areas of the lake.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:

Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species,

all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Some invasive species are small and difficult to see at the access. To remove or kill them, take one or more of the following precautions before moving to another waterbody:

Spray with high-pressure water.

Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry for at least five days.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

Anyone who suspects a new infestation of an aquatic invasive plant or animal should note the exact location, take a photo or keep the specimen, and contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist.

More information is available at mndnr.gov/ais.