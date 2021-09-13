Emerging Industry Professionals Virtual Conference to Bring Together the Best in Canna Tech
EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you looking to expand into emerging and mature canna tech markets, but are unsure how to navigate the ever-changing regulations around in-person events? Then partner with Emerging Industry Professionals for our 2021 Virtual Conference on Sept. 22 - 23, 2021 http:/cannavirtualexpo.com/
From educational seminars and breakout roundtable discussions, attendees will have all the value of an in-person event from the comfort and safety of their home or office.
Seminars - We will have 30+ online seminars featuring many of the industry's top leaders speaking on topics from regulation and compliance to cultivating and harvesting, all the way through retail, marketing, and taxation. All participants will be able to ask questions via chat and get live answers during the Q&A portions of each session.
Roundtable Discussions - In addition to the plethora of seminars, the conference will feature over 10 roundtables with a combination of national and regional topics. Each round table discussion will include up to eight participants at one time all on live video feeds.
Networking Opportunities - Networking opportunities abound as all participants are able to chat with each other and at any time can grab a virtual seat at a virtual table and have an impromptu video call with up to three other participants.
“Our goal is to continue giving canna tech businesses an opportunity to connect and do business with other industry professionals,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Emerging Industry Professionals.
For only $15 for a full-access ticket, you will not want to miss this incredible opportunity as attendees will have the ability to video chat in real time with anyone, including any of the other hundreds of attendees and our lineup of 30+ speakers.
Key sessions include:
● “Reducing Labor Cost and Product Waste Utilizing RFID-based Compliance Solutions” - StashStock
● “Dispensary and Practitioner Relationships - What You Need to Know” - Dr. Matthew A. Roman
● “The State of Cannabis - A Payments Perspective” - Joe Zahaitis, president of Bankcard International Group
"In our continued efforts to connect industry professionals, we are working on setting up a one-of-a-kind speaker agenda for these two days,” said Wynn. “Our platform will allow us to host multiple sessions at a time ensuring there is something for everyone in every aspect of Cannabusiness."
For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://cannavirtualexpo.com/
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets.
Jennifer Wynn
From educational seminars and breakout roundtable discussions, attendees will have all the value of an in-person event from the comfort and safety of their home or office.
Seminars - We will have 30+ online seminars featuring many of the industry's top leaders speaking on topics from regulation and compliance to cultivating and harvesting, all the way through retail, marketing, and taxation. All participants will be able to ask questions via chat and get live answers during the Q&A portions of each session.
Roundtable Discussions - In addition to the plethora of seminars, the conference will feature over 10 roundtables with a combination of national and regional topics. Each round table discussion will include up to eight participants at one time all on live video feeds.
Networking Opportunities - Networking opportunities abound as all participants are able to chat with each other and at any time can grab a virtual seat at a virtual table and have an impromptu video call with up to three other participants.
“Our goal is to continue giving canna tech businesses an opportunity to connect and do business with other industry professionals,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Emerging Industry Professionals.
For only $15 for a full-access ticket, you will not want to miss this incredible opportunity as attendees will have the ability to video chat in real time with anyone, including any of the other hundreds of attendees and our lineup of 30+ speakers.
Key sessions include:
● “Reducing Labor Cost and Product Waste Utilizing RFID-based Compliance Solutions” - StashStock
● “Dispensary and Practitioner Relationships - What You Need to Know” - Dr. Matthew A. Roman
● “The State of Cannabis - A Payments Perspective” - Joe Zahaitis, president of Bankcard International Group
"In our continued efforts to connect industry professionals, we are working on setting up a one-of-a-kind speaker agenda for these two days,” said Wynn. “Our platform will allow us to host multiple sessions at a time ensuring there is something for everyone in every aspect of Cannabusiness."
For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://cannavirtualexpo.com/
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets.
Jennifer Wynn
Emerging Industry Professionals
+1 636-346-1266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook