RoboForex Receives Two Awards from the Global Banking & Finance Review Magazine at Once
RoboForex has won two awards at a time at Global Banking & Finance Awards event.
We're very grateful to the readers of the Global Banking and Finance Review magazine for grading our Company's solutions so high.”BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoboForex, the company that provides services for trading on global financial markets has won two awards at a time, "Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform - LATAM" and "Best Prime Trading Account - Asia". The winners were rewarded within the frameworks of a high-profile event Global Banking & Finance Awards.
RoboForex has once again become the winner of corporate industry-specific awards. This time, Global Banking and Finance Review, a famous international magazine and a sponsor of an award with the same name, has recognised the company's products as the best in two different jurisdictions. In the Latin American region, RoboForex has received an award for the best multi-asset trading platform, the company's proprietary solution named R Trader. In Asia, the Company has been recognised for the best premium trading account, RoboForex's top-of-the-line account Prime.
Nominees and winners of the award are decided by the magazine readers via open vote during the calendar year. Awards can be won by companies of any size from different business segments and jurisdictions, which allows getting comprehensive perspectives on global financial markets.
Robert Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at RoboForex, is commenting: "In Latin America, we won the prize for the Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform. It's a great pleasure for us because precisely this product with exactly these features we were planning from the very beginning. The R Trader platform combines several unique qualities at once, such as a convenient and user-friendly web terminal that can be accessed via any device from anywhere in the world, a huge list of trading instruments that includes over 12,000 units, an opportunity to easily install and customize trading robots without having any programming skills, and many other things. We're really proud of our product and always try to make it better for our clients".
"Asian readers of the magazine highly rated our trading account, Prime, which really offers some of the best trading conditions in the industry. Trading on a Prime account, clients get spreads from 0 pips, a $10 commission for the trading volume of $1 million, and the opportunity to benefit from the leverage up to 1:300. Prime accounts are perfect for algorithmic trading. An increasing amount of our clients use this account type because it helps them to implement trading strategies of all kinds and perform effective trading operations on financial markets", added Robert Stephenson.
About the award
The "Global Banking and Finance Review Awards" was established for companies that are considered top performers in various segments of the global financial community. Every year, awards are presented for innovations, achievements, business strategies, progressive and inspiring changes that occur in different areas of the global economy sectors.
About RoboForex
RoboForex is a company, which delivers brokerage services in many countries all over the world. The broker provides traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex has the brokerage license IFSC 000138/210. More detailed information about the Company's activities and operations can be found on the official website at roboforex.com.
