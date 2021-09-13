NYC Businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth Debuts “The Foxworth Theory” Podcast with a Stellar Lineup of Guests
NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth has brought fashion, art, quality real estate properties, culture as well as solid leadership as the recently elected president of the International Real Estate Federation for the USA.
On Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 at 2 pm Eastern Ms. Foxworth’s new podcast, The Foxworth Theory, will debut on HarlemAmerica, part of VoiceAmerica’s Variety Network with a stellar lineup of guests from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, dance, design and culinary arts.
“My goal for ‘The Foxworth Theory’ is to bring together all those aspects that I’ve been a part of with the people who create the art, design the fashions, make the music, choreograph the dance and help define the culture,” Ms. Foxworth explains. And while “The Foxworth Theory” will indeed entertain, Ms. Foxworth has a much deeper goal - “What I want to do is to help inspire our young people to achieve their ambitions. Our guests will share their stories about how they rose up in their careers which I believe will motivate our youth.”
Guests include the following:
Actor ANTONIO FARGAS, known for his role as Huggy Bear on TV’s Starsky & Hutch and has shown proven longevity in stage and screen for over sixty years. Fargas continues to work and shares how to remain relevant through the ongoing changes in entertainment.
Fashion designer ADRIAN ALICEA - whose edgy works have wowed the runways and brought New York Fashion Week to a whole different level as a result, from bold, revealing dresses to menswear with flair and style.
Celebrity chef CARLOS BROWN - his delicious eats have brought many to dinner table from Whoopi Goldberg to Barack and Michelle Obama. Chef Brown is paying it forward though his new culinary school, where young people can learn the fine art of cooking.
Choreographer and head of the Newark Dance Theater ALFRED GALLMAN, - through his dance company was the first Black owned dance entity in Newark to provide dancers a salary. His work within dance has helped many further their careers.
Renown couture designer TAMIL - who went from learning sketching in school to creating a variety of accessories, footwear and clothing. Through his company, TRG (Tamil Robinson Group), he’s created partnerships with businesses to further his vision of creating fine apparel.
Film director/producer WARRINGTON HUDLIN, who went from creating his movies such as “House Party” and “Boomerang” to a leader within the world of Virtual Reality/360. As the founding president of BFF (aka the Black Filmmaker Foundation), Hudlin has been a pioneering community organizer in the black film movement for four decades.
The Foxworth Theory will be heard on the HarlemAmerica/VoiceAmerica Variety on Wednesdays at 2 pm ET starting on September 22nd, 2021 – www.voiceamerica.com/variety
For media inquiries, reach Angelo Ellerbee at Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
THE FOXWORTH THEORY PODCAST PROMO