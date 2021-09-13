26th Judicial District Announces Honorable Carla Archie as New Senior Resident Superior Court Judge

On September 1, 2021, the Honorable Carla N. Archie assumed the role of senior resident superior court judge for the 26th Judicial District of North Carolina (Mecklenburg County). Judge Archie succeeded the Honorable W. Robert Bell, who retired after serving as a superior court judge for 24 years.

Judge Archie graduated summa cum laude from Hampton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. She received her Juris Doctor from the College of William and Mary Law School, where she was president of William and Mary’s Black Law Student Association and spearheaded establishment of the Oliver Hill Scholarship which is now endowed to support minority law students at William and Mary. Judge Archie also holds a Master of Laws degree in judicial studies from Duke University.

