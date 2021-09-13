Northbound Freeport Road Ramp to the Highland Park Bridge Intermittent Stoppages Today in Sharpsburg

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing intermittent stoppages on the ramp from northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will occur today, Monday, September 13 weather permitting.

Intermittent stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur on the ramp from northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while crews conduct emergency pothole repairs.

