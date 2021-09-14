VetStem Shares the Success Story of Belle who was Treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for Knee Injury

Belle

Belle, a mixed breed dog, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for osteoarthritis and a cruciate ligament injury.

Choosing to do stem cell therapy for Belle was the best choice we could’ve made.” — Belle's Mom

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle, a mixed breed dog, was running and playing in her backyard when she injured one of her back legs. Her owners took her to the veterinarian, and she was diagnosed with a partial cruciate ligament tear and osteoarthritis in her knee. Though full cruciate ligament tears often require surgical repair, partial tears can sometimes be treated successfully without surgery. Thus, Belle’s veterinarian, Dr. Jennifer Tate of Timberstone Vet, recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy.

To begin the process, Dr. Tate collected fat tissue from Belle’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. Once collected, the fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. VetStem lab technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. Belle’s cells were divided into doses and two stem cell injections were shipped to Dr. Tate for treatment while the rest were put into cryostorage. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection procedure, Belle received one stem cell dose into her affected knee as well as one intravenous dose.

According to her owner, Belle had a great response to treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy. Her owner stated, “Choosing to do stem cell therapy for Belle was the best choice we could’ve made. Within a few months of treatment and recovery, she was back to her old self running and playing and patrolling her kingdom.” Approximately one year later, Belle received a similar stem cell treatment for her opposite knee. Using some of her stored stem cell doses from the initial procedure, Belle received one dose into her knee joint and one intravenous dose. She recovered well from that procedure and, according to her owner, is a happy girl with great mobility.

Unfortunately, cruciate ligament rupture is one of the most common reasons for hind limb lameness, pain, and subsequent knee arthritis in dogs. Additionally, according to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons, 40-60% of dogs who injure one cruciate ligament will go on to injure the other cruciate ligament in the future. While there are multiple treatment options available, both surgical and non-surgical, treatment with stem cells may accelerate and improve healing within the joint. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types, reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. According to surveys answered by owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed an improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions.

About Dr. Jennifer Tate

Dr. Jennifer Tate is a 1995 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Dr. Jen has been practicing small animal medicine in the Sylvania, Ohio area for over two decades. Dr. Tate was credentialed to perform VetStem Cell Therapy in 2017.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

