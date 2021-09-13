Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market to Hit Valuation of $14.8 Billion by 2022
Increasing focus on the development of advanced VDAs and miniaturization of VADs are the major factors responsible for the growth of this market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND [Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market to Set New Growth Cycle]
The research report published by Allied Market Report states that the global Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices market is estimated to reach $14.8 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2016 to 2022. The report provides an in-depth analysis of growth factors, opportunities, market trends, key segments, and competitive landscape. Current market conditions and the future scenario of various regions have been analyzed in the report to help market players in devising expansion strategies. Moreover, it includes country-wise analysis of each region. Product portfolio and business segments of leading market players outline the competitive scenario. The report provides insights to help investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to determine potential opportunities and tap on them to gain competitive advantage.
Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICDs) segment is expected to dominate the global CHF treatment devices market throughout the forecast period. North America is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths share of the CHF treatment devices.
Click Here To Access Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/663
COVID-19 scenario-
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
The major factors boosting the market growth include the growing incidence of heart failures, technological advancements in CHF treatment devices, and increasing adoption rates for these devices. In addition, rising incidence of diabetes, atherosclerosis, strokes, hypertension, and others due to faulty lifestyle habits such as unhealthy dietary habits, lack of physical activity, and smoking, among others are the leading causes of congestive heart failure. Rising geriatric population base is expected to fuel the prevalence of congestive heart failures thereby augmenting the market growth. Presence of huge unmet medical needs and rising emphasis on early intervention and primary prevention of heart failures are also anticipated to drive the demand for these devices. However, high cost of these devices and unfavorable reimbursement scenario in the emerging countries are some of the factors that restrict the market growth.
Geographically, North America accounted for the majority of the share in the CHF treatment devices market in 2015, and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. This was mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of heart failures, presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and adoption of advanced CHF treatment devices in the North American countries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period, owing to ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of cardiac disorders in these regions.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/congestive-heart-failure-treatment-devices-market
The Major Key Players Are:
• Abiomed, Inc.
• Berlin Heart GmbH
• Biotronik SE & Co. KG
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• HeartWare International, Inc.
• Jarvik Heart, Inc.
• LivaNova PLC
• Medtronic plc
• ReliantHeart Inc.
• St. Jude Medical, Inc.
Key Findings of the CHF Market:
• In 2015, ICDs accounted for almost one-third of the overall market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
• The VADs segment is likely to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 11.9%, owing to the innovation and miniaturization of devices.
• North America accounted for over 40% share of the global CHF treatment devices market in 2015.
• The U.S. is projected to maintain its lead in the CHF treatment devices market until 2022.
• China and Japan are the major shareholders in the Asia-Pacific region, jointly accounting for almost half of share in the Asia-Pacific market.
Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:
Bio-Detection Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
Ophthalmic Surgery Devices Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn