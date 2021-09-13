Building Management Systems supplier and energy reduction specialist Carbon Numbers wins BCIA Smart Buildings Award

The Carbon Numbers team with the 2021 BCIA Smart Buildings Award. Left to right (Dan Green, Operations Manager, Neil Fright, CEO, Caroline Fright, Managing Director, Darren Wright, Technical Director, Paul Bailey, Finance Manager.)

Carbon Numbers has been announced as the winner of the Smart Buildings Award at the 2021 BCIA (Building Controls Industry Association) Awards.

We are absolutely thrilled to be announced as the winner of the BCIA Smart Buildings Award. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone associated with Carbon Numbers.” — Caroline Fright, Managing Director, Carbon Numbers