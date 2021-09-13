Troop F Weekly Report 09-06 to 09-12-21

Incident Type: warrant arrest

Date: 9/7/2021

Town: washburn

Trooper: SGT. CLARK / TR. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Detectives from MCU-N advised Sgt. Clark and Tr. Kilcollins of a man that was indicted by Grand Jury on one of their cases and a warrant had been issued for his arrest. Sgt. Clark and Tr. Kilcollins were not able to find the man at his residence but monitored the area for him. The man was observed in a vehicle in Washburn by the Troopers. The car was stopped, and the man was arrested without incident and taken to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT - SERIOUS INJURY

Date: 9/10/2021

Town: cyr plantation

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a moose in Cyr Plantation. A man was riding north on US Highway 1 when a moose came into the roadway striking the side of the motorcycle throwing him from the bike. The man sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries to his head, neck, and arms. The man was transported to Cary Medical Center in Caribou for his injuries.

Incident Type: warrant arrest

Date: 9/10/2021

Town: mapleton

Trooper: TR. KILCOLLINS / TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: The District Attorney’s Office in Presque Isle requested Troopers arrest a Mapleton man with a domestic violence warrant. Tr. Kilcollins and Tr. Desrosier went to the man’s residence and arrested him without incident. Tr. Kilcollins transported the man to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Incident Type: traffic offense

Date: 9/11/2021

Town: dyer brook

Trooper: CPL. QUINT / TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Dyer Brook. A truck was speeding driving criminal speed along US Highway 2 (Dyer Brook Road) and was stopped. The man was issued a traffic summons for driving 29 mph over the posted limit and a traffic summons for expired registration. After being released from the stop, the man continued driving east and was met by Tr. Castonguay, again speeding. Tr. Castonguay issued the driver another summons for speeding 14 mph over the posted speed limit.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 9/11/2021

Town: Caribou

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was driving through Caribou when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection certificate. The car was stopped and after an investigation it was revealed the driver had a suspended driver’s license due to not maintaining insurance. Tr. Desrosier issued the woman a criminal summons for the OAS violation and a traffic summons for not having insurance on the vehicle as well as it not being inspected. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: criminal speed

Date: 9/11/2021

Town: conner/caribou

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was driving in Conner and observed a vehicle speeding and it did not have working taillights. As Tr. Desrosier was trying to catch up to the vehicle, it started driving about 85 mph in a posted 50 mph zone. The vehicle reached speeds up to 110 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, before coming to a stop. The driver did not see Tr. Desrosier behind him and pulled over once he was forced to slow down due to traffic. The man was issued a criminal summons for his speed and a separate criminal summon for driving to endanger.

Incident Type: suspicious incident

Date: 9/11/2021

Town: oakfield

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Two separate motorists reported a man in a pickup parked along the I-95 southbound on-ramp masturbating. One of the callers tried to get a picture of the man but it was blurry. When the man observed one of the callers on the phone, he sped from the area at a high rate of speed driving south. Tr. Castonguay and Cpl. Quint checked between Oakfield and Medway, Interstate, and secondary roads, but were not able to locate the described vehicle.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT

Date: 9/12/2021

Town: westfield

Trooper: TR. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark and Tr. Kilcollins responded to a crash in Westfield involving a pickup hauling a trailer. The vehicle was driving north on US Highway 1 and it was raining. The trailer got caught in the ruts in the roadway causing it to sway side to side making the driver lose control. The vehicle crashed in the ditch on the right side of the road. After an investigation, it was discovered the driver had a suspended license in Florida. The man was issued a criminal summons for driving without a license and the truck/trailer were towed from the road.

Incident Type: Theft

Date: 9/09/2021

Town: Island falls

Trooper: Tr Barnard

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Barnard responded to an Island Falls residence when a property owner reported his belongings had been stolen. The complainant had recently moved into the mobile home and returned to find items missing. The investigation is ongoing, and Tr. Barnard is actively working leads in the case.

Incident Type: suspicious incident

Date: 9/08/2021

Town: easton

Trooper: cpl. casavant, Sgt. haines

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines and Cpl. Casavant responded to an incident in Easton where a female called to report she was hiding in the woods from a male subject after jumping out of his vehicle in a field. Sgt. Haines and Cpl. Casavant located the woman about a mile off the road in the field. She reported both parties had been up for several days and had an argument while driving back from Fort Kent. The male subject had left the area prior to their arrival and was not able to be located. The investigation showed the two were friends and the woman did not want to pursue any charges against the man. She was given a ride home to Amity.

Incident Type: ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Date: 9/09/2021

Town: ashland

Trooper: sgt. haines

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines assisted the Maine Warden Service with oral boards for their Sergeant promotional process.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 9/09/2021

Town: oakfield

Trooper: tr. saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier received a theft report from a woman in Oakfield alleging someone had stolen an Xbox as well as games from the residence. The victim advised the house was being remodeled and she was unsure how long the gaming system had been missing. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: funeral

Date: 9/10/2021

Town: houlton

Trooper: Sgt. Haines, Tr. Sylvia, Tr. Saucier

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines, Tr. Sylvia and Tr. Saucier attended the funeral services for Retired Houlton Police Department Chief Darrell Malone.

Incident Type: parade

Date: 9/11/2021

Town: easton, ashland

Trooper: Tr. Curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin represented the Maine State Police in the Easton Days Parade as well as the 9/11 Memorial Parade in Ashland.

Incident Type: memorial

Date: 9/11/2021

Town: mars hill

Trooper: Sgt. Haines, Cpl. Casavant, Tr. Mahon