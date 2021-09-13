# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 2

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

09-07-21

Sergeant Dan Ryan and Trooper Kim Sawyer responded to a plane crash on the Pocomoonshine Lake in Princeton. The plane was a Challenger Ultra-Light operated by Joseph Wallace (51) of Alexander. Joseph went to land on the water and forgot to put the wheels up. Joseph had a bloody nose as a result.

09-09-21

Corporal Blaine Silk is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on Route 9 in Amherst. The name of the deceased is Ervins Bubier (41) of Perry. Bubier was the passenger in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle Renee Bubier (38) of Perry is in critical condition at EMMC. Sergeant Dan Ryan, Trooper Einar Mattson and Trooper Joshua Lander assisted.

Trooper Kim Sawyer received a report in Danforth that someone shot through a window in an unoccupied home. No suspects currently.

09-11-21

Trooper Owen Reed summonsed Scott McCloughan (19) of New Jersey for Transportation of Liquor by a Minor after a traffic stop in Castine. A passenger in the vehicle Wilson Higgins (18) of Glenburn, Possesses of Liquor by a Minor.

Trooper Owen Reed arrested Patrick Miller (20) of Cape Elizabeth, for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failure to Stop after a traffic stop in Castine.

09-12-21

Trooper Owen Reed arrested Andrew King (20) of Maryland, for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol after a traffic stop in Castine.

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Zachary Williams (20) of Talmadge for Trespass and Theft.