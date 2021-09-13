North America and Europe Dental Composites Market to Attain a Revenue of USD 293.21 Million and USD 380.43 Million by 2028 Respectively; Market to Grow on Account of the Growing Prevalence of Dental Caries Amongst Individuals

Key Companies Covered in the North America and Europe Dental Composites Market Research Report Are BISCO, Inc., SHOFU INC., Centrix, Inc., Septodont Holding, COLTENE Group, SDI Limited, Cosmedent, Inc., Pentron (Kerr Corporation), Zest Dental Solutions, Kulzer GmbH, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Kerr Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent Inc., VOCO GmbH, Henry Schein, Inc., 3M Company, GC America Inc., Ultradent Products Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the statistics by the Global Health Data Exchange of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the prevalence of oral disorders in Europe and North America grew from 412,639,034.76 and 129,424,885.73 respectively in the year 2010 to 427,081,852.28 and 155,176,648.82 respectively in 2019. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), 20-90% of children of 6-year-old in Europe have dental caries and in children of 12 years of age, an average of 0.5-3.5 teeth are affected by dental caries, while nearly 100% of the adults have experience of this disease. Moreover, according to the statistics by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the share of people with untreated dental caries between the years 2015-2018 for age groups 5-19 years, 20-44 years, 45-64 years, and 65 years and over was recorded 13.2%, 25.9%, 25.3%, and 20.2% respectively.

Research Nester has recently released a report titled “ North America and Europe Dental Composites Market ” which is studied for the forecast period of 2020-2028. The report includes a brief analysis of the latest market trends, opportunities, growth factors, and the restraints that are associated with market growth. Moreover, a detailed analysis of the key players operating in the market is also given in the report.

The prevalence of oral disorders is growing at a significant pace. Moreover, it has also been witnessed that most of these diseases are left undiagnosed. One of the major factors causing oral health disorders is the increasing consumption of tobacco. As per WHO, the number of tobacco users in the Americas and European regions is projected to touch 126 Million and 170 Million respectively by the end of 2025. The rising concern for the prevalence of oral diseases, such as dental caries, and the growing awareness amongst individuals to diagnose and treat such oral disorders are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the North America and Europe dental composites market. The dental composites market in North America is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 293.21 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 224 Million in the year 2019, while in Europe, the market is projected to touch a revenue of USD 380.43 Million by the end of 2028, up from USD 304 Million in the year 2019. The market in North America is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028, while that in Europe is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period.

The North America and Europe dental composites market is also anticipated to grow on account of the increasing number of patients visiting the dentists along with increasing advancements in oral health and growing healthcare expenditure. According to the statistics by Eurostat, the total number of dentist consultations in Germany, Netherland, Sweden, and Italy in the year 2019 was recorded 1.50 (number per inhabitant), 3.0, 1.24, and 1.43 respectively. Moreover, the current health expenditure per capita in North America and the European Union grew from USD 9,002.743 and USD 3,036.966 in 2015, respectively, to USD 10,050.516 and USD 3,525.057 in the year 2018 respectively.

The dental composites market is segmented by region into North America and Europe. The market in North America is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Out of these regions, the market in the United States registered the largest market share during the forecast period and is further expected to garner a revenue of USD 151.48 Million by the end of 2021. The market in the country is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Further, the market in the U.S. is segmented into West U.S., Mid-West U.S., South West U.S., South East U.S., and North East U.S., out of which, the market in West U.S. is expected to attain the largest market revenue of USD 64.24 Million by the end of 2028, up from USD 47.42 Million in 2019. On the other hand, the market in Europe is segmented by country into Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst the markets in these countries, the market in Germany is anticipated to hold the second-leading market share during the forecast period and further touch revenue of USD 75.31 Million by the end of 2028. In the year 2019, the market in the country registered a revenue of USD 57.76 Million.

The North America and Europe dental composites market is segmented by end-user into dental hospitals, dental colleges, and dental clinics. Further, the market is segmented by composite type into hybrid resin composite, nano-filled resin composite, nano-hybrid resin composite, macro-filled resin composite, micro-filled resin composite, and others. Under the dental clinics segment w.r.t composite type segment in North America, the nano-hybrid resin composite segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of USD 41.20 Million by the end of 2028 with a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. Further, in the U.S., under the dental clinics segment w.r.t composite type segment, the nano-hybrid resin composite segment garnered the largest revenue of USD 22.34 Million in the year 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 31.91 Million by the end of 2028. On the other hand, in Europe, under the dental colleges segment w.r.t composite type segment, the nano-hybrid resin composite segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period and further attain the largest revenue of USD 35.21 Million by the end of 2028.

The North America and Europe dental composites market is also segmented by application into fillings, teeth reshaping, crowns, and others. In North America, under the dental hospitals segment w.r.t application segment, the fillings segment garnered the largest market revenue of USD 27.70 Million in the year 2019 and is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period. In West United States, the fillings segment is anticipated to garner the largest market revenue of USD 24.82 Million by the end of 2028, up from USD 17.96 Million in 2019. The segment in the region is also anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. Alternatively, in Europe, under dental clinics segment w.r.t application segment, the fillings segment is anticipated to grow with the second-highest CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market in Germany, under dental clinics segment w.r.t application segment, the crowns segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period, while in France, under dental colleges segment w.r.t application segment, the fillings segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue of USD 5.24 Million by the end of 2028 by growing at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

The North America and Europe dental composites market is also segmented on the basis of physical state, material type, and by filling type.

North America and Europe Dental Composites Market, Segmentation by Physical State

Liquid Dental Resin Composite

Powdered Dental Resin Composite

North America and Europe Dental Composites Market, Segmentation by Material Type

Organically Modified Ceramics

Di-Methyl Acrylates Methyl Methacrylates (MMA) Bis-EMA/EBADMA (Ethoxylated Bisphenol-A Dimethylacrylate) UDMA (Urethane Dimethyl Acrylate) Bis-GMA (Bisphenol A-Glycidyl Methacrylate) Tri-Ethylene Glycol Di-Methacrylate (TEGDMA) Others (DMAEA, PMMA, & others)



North America and Europe Dental Composites Market, Segmentation by Filling Type

Direct

Indirect

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the North America and Europe dental composites market that are included in our report are BISCO, Inc., SHOFU INC., Centrix, Inc., Septodont Holding, COLTENE Group, SDI Limited, Cosmedent, Inc., Pentron (Kerr Corporation), Zest Dental Solutions, Kulzer GmbH, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Kerr Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent Inc., VOCO GmbH, Henry Schein, Inc., 3M Company, GC America Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., and others.

