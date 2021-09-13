Green Boom Announces New Partnership with A.NI.MA2 Introducing Its Environmentally Friendly Oil-Spill Absorbents
A.NI.MA2 teams up with Green Boom to provide the first ‘green’ oil cleanup products throughout EuropeATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom, a revolutionary line of eco-friendly white, oil-only absorbent products, is excited to announce their expansion overseas into Italy and throughout Europe via a partnership with ANIMA 2. Green Boom is the first to earn the USDA BioPreferred Certification for oil spill prevention, response, and remediation. A.NI.MA2 will offer Green Boom’s ‘green’ absorbents including booms, socks, pillows, and loose absorbent.
“The team at Green Boom is thrilled to be partnering with A.NI.MA2 to expand internationally, which enhances our efforts to make a greater impact across the world,” said Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma. “The impacts of our absorbents in the environment internationally while helping companies decrease companies’ cleanup time and spending.”
Available in industry-standard sized pillows, socks, booms along with custom sizes, Green Boom’s products are made from patent-pending biomass up-cycling technologies that use sustainably sourced agricultural wastes and textiles. Led by a team with broad chemical engineering experience, Green Boom created a technology that converts renewable, biodegradable, and low-value agricultural materials into water-repellent, oil-only absorbents.
“A.NI.MA2 is excited to provide our customers with Green Boom’s revolutionary green products,” said Angelo Iorio, CEO. “These absorbents are very unique based on their impact on the environment along with the ease of use.”
The A.NI.MA2 mission Is “to provide the best possible service” to do its best to create a world where they take better care of the environment, the planet’s resources, and people. The partnership with Green Boom is another great example of providing superior products supporting this mission.
For more information about Green Boom, please visit www.greenboom.com. For more information about A.NI.MA2 please visit https://www.anima2.net/.
About Green Boom
Green Boom’s USDA BioPreferred Certified, revolutionary line of eco-friendly white, oil-only absorbent products are for oil spill prevention, response and remediation of hydrocarbon-based spills. Available in industry-standard sized pillows, socks, booms and spill kits, Green Boom’s green alternative absorbs better than polypropylene with greater capacity, providing durable products that don’t tear easily.
