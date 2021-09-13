Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market To Reach $18.65 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Surge in measures taken in prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and improvement of healthcare infrastructure and services in developing nations drive the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market. The demand for medical nonwoven disposables such as surgical masks, surgical gowns, respirators, and drapes increased during the Covid-19 pandemic with rise in the number of infected patients in the hospitals.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market generated $18.92 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $18.65 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in measures taken in prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and improvement of healthcare infrastructure and services in developing nations drive the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market. However, increase in concerns toward disposal and trend of noninvasive and robot-assisted surgeries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological innovations create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for medical nonwoven disposables such as surgical masks, surgical gowns, respirators, and drapes increased during the Covid-19 pandemic with rise in number of infected patients in the hospitals.

Governments and health authorities took different measures to ensure the optimum supply during the pandemic as the demand rose significantly. Though there were disruptions in the supply chain due to lockdown, the distribution and supply for different types of medical nonwoven disposables were regulated.

Many manufacturers from different industries allotted their manufacturing area for producing medical nonwoven disposables to cater to sudden increase in demand.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global medical nonwoven disposables market based on product and region.

Based on product, the sterile nonwoven product segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the incontinence hygiene products segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global medical nonwoven disposables market analyzed in the research include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Berry Global Incorporated, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, and Unicharm Corporation.

