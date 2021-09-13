Global Cosplay Costumes Market Is Expected to Reach $23.00 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Growing popularity of cosplay conventions, rise in trend of theme parties & television shows, and increase in the number dance events at schools and colleges drive the growth of the global cosplay costumes market. Based on application, the movie segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cosplay costumes market was estimated at $4.62 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $23.00 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Growing popularity of cosplay conventions, rise in trend of theme parties & television shows, and increase in the number dance events at schools and colleges drive the growth of the global cosplay costumes market. On the other hand, busy and hectic lifestyle of people across the world impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of blockchain technology in the cosplay industry and introduction of intelligent costumes are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to a steep decline in demand for cosplay costumes, as the majority of events were halted across the world.

However, the global situation is getting better at a slow and steady pace, and the market is projected to revive soon.

The global cosplay costumes market is analyzed across end user, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on end-user, the women segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2030. The unisex segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the movie segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2030. The individual segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global cosplay costumes market. However, the market across LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.1% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global cosplay costumes market report include Xcoser, Cossky UK, Spreepicky, 77ACG, Elope, Yaya Han, Uwowo Cosplay, Dtaku Plan, Mascot Super, Suzhou SQY, Rubie’s Costume Company, DokiDoki, and RoleCosplay. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

