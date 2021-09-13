Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market to Reach $20,290.7 Million, at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2027 – Exclusive Forecast Report [245 pages] by Research Dive

Global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market is expected to witness a noteworthy growth during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Cloud sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Managed services and NGFW software sub-segments are expected to be the most profitable. Government and defense sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable. North America region is expected to lead the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market is anticipated to generate a significant revenue of $20,290.7 million at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: A massive rise in APT-like cyber-attacks has been recorded across the globe in recent years which is predicted to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period. The most vulnerable industries of these APT attacks include defense infrastructure, government networks, and healthcare and BFSI sector. In order to protect the organizations from such threats, industries are opting for APT protection services. This is expected to be the major factor behind the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Restraint: The expensiveness of the installation of advanced persistent threat (APT) protection platform is expected to obstruct the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Opportunity: Increasing implementation of cyber-security platforms in the healthcare sector is predicted to create numerous opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global APT protection market in a sustainable way.

The emergence of the pandemic has created many challenges for small, medium, and large enterprises. The most dangerous of these challenges is the sophisticated cyber-attacks like APT or Advanced Persistent Threat. Due to the restrictions imposed by the governments across the nations, many companies have chosen the ‘work from home’ option for their employees, which made them vulnerable for such threats more than ever. Many industries such as IT & communication, retail, and healthcare have become prey to such attacks during the pandemic, which has increased the demand of APT protection software. This is one of the major reasons behind the growth of the market during the pandemic.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on deployment type, services, solutions, verticals, and geographical insights.

Deployment Type: Cloud Sub-Segment Predicted to be the Most Lucrative

The cloud sub-segment is predicted to garner $12,184.5 million by the end of 2027, increasing from $1,957.6 million in 2019. Cost-effectiveness, essential role in disaster recovery, and availability of cloud security services for both small and large enterprises are the benefits of cloud based APT protection services. This is one of the major factors enhancing the growth of the market segment.

Services: Managed Services Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Beneficial

Managed services sub-segment is predicted to generate the highest revenue of $10,905.3 million during the forecast period. The sophisticated cyber-threats have been recorded in different industry verticals such as healthcare, BFSI, and IT & communication, which has increased the adoption of APT protection services. This is the main factor behind the growth of the market segment.

Solutions: NGFW Software Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Profitable

The NGFW software sub-segment is predicted to register a revenue of $3,938.2 million during forecast period. Rapid adoption of smart devices including mobile phone, TVs, laptops, and tabs has increased the necessity of NGFW solutions to secure network infrastructure, which is expected to enhance the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

Vertical: Government & Defense Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Lucrative

The government and defense sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $2,631.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Recently, government bodies and defense sector are also being target for the APT cyber-attacks, which has increased the demand of the market segment.

Geographical Analysis: North America Expected to Lead the Market

North America regional market is expected to dominate the market by garnering a revenue of $6,641.1 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 20.3%.

The main attributor of this growth is the significant investment of the regional countries in the research and development of the industry. Other factor includes the presence of many market players in the countries of North America.

Key Players of the Market & Strategies

1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

2. AO Kaspersky Lab.

3. ESET, spol. s r.o.

4. Sophos Ltd.

5. Forcepoint

6. VMware, Inc

7. Microsoft

8. Palo Alto Networks.

9. McAfee, LLC

10. F-Secure

These players are focusing on the development of the industry by focusing on various strategies and business tactics such as product renovation, long-term partnership, mergers, acquisitions etc.

Recent Development

In July 2021, Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, announced about its acquisition of Capsule8, a pioneer and market leader of runtime visibility, detection and response for Linux production servers and containers covering on-premise and cloud workloads. After the merger, Sophos is looking forward to deliver advanced, differentiated solutions to protect server environments, and expanding its position as a leading global cybersecurity provider.

