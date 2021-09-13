Preliminary winners of third Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP) drawing notified Friday

For Immediate Release: September 10, 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — An official total of 607,671 entries were included in the third (of five) MO VIP drawing which occurred today. The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3.2 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination.

Notification of 180 new preliminary winners occurred between 5:30-6:15 p.m. Friday evening by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) using the information provided at the time the individual registered. DHSS will now work with preliminary winners to verify their vaccination and registration information before they can be confirmed as winners. Names of confirmed winners will be announced at MOStopsCovid.com/win on September 22.

Since the MO VIP launch on July 21, 2021, the state’s vaccine dashboard at MOStopsCovid.com/data shows more than 675,000 doses have been administered. As of today, federal and state data show that more than 54 percent of Missouri’s eligible population (age 12 and up) has completed vaccination, while more than 62 percent have initiated vaccination by receiving a first dose.

Those who have already entered the MO VIP should not enter again. Unless selected and confirmed as a winner in one of the drawings, individuals will remain eligible for all future drawings.

Entries are divided into three categories:

Red: Missourians age 18 and up receiving at least one dose of vaccine on or after July 21.

White: Missourians age 18 and up receiving at least one dose of vaccine before July 21.

Blue: Missourians ages 12 to 17 receiving at least one dose of vaccine at any time.

In each drawing, 80 winners are randomly selected for each of the Red and White categories (10 from each congressional district, per category). These individuals will each receive a cash prize of $10,000. In addition, 20 adolescents from the Blue category will be randomly selected to receive a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program. With the program’s five drawings, a total of 900 individuals will be rewarded through MO VIP through October.

To allow time for records and eligibility to be verified, confirmed winners will be announced 12 days after each drawing. Entries were accepted online through 11:59 p.m. on September 8, 2021, for the third drawing. Missourians can still register for the remaining drawings if they have not previously registered but only need to enter once. For those who have not previously entered, the next deadline for entries is Sept. 22.

Official rules, frequently asked questions and a program timeline are available at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines and find a vaccine near you at MOStopsCovid.com.