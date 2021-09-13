Global Lithium Niobate Modulator Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $36.711 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2019-2026 – Exclusive Report [240 Pages] by Research Dive

The global lithium niobate modulator market is expected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period, owing to the its increasing application in the IT & telecom sector. The 20 GHz sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global lithium niobate modulator market is expected to generate a revenue of $36.711 billion by 2026, growing exponentially at a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Lithium modulators are extensively used in the IT & telecom sector, owing to the increasing application of 3G, wireless LAN services, VoLTE networks in order to facilitate high speed internet services. In addition, increasing prevalence of lithium niobate modulator technology in the aerospace & defense sector for long distance transmissions is further expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Extortionate cost of lithium niobate modulator is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Persistent technological advancements in the communication sector and implementation of 5G technology in the near future are expected to create tremendous opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Market



The report had divided the market into various segments based on type, wavelength window, end-use, application, and region.

Type: 20 GHz Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The 20 GHz sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $12,605.1 million during the forecast period. Extensive application of 20 GHz modulator in satellite radio services, television broadcasting, etc. are expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Wavelength Window: 1550 NM Sub-segment to be Most Beneficial

e 1550 NM sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $14,854.6 million during the forecast period. Increasing application of 1550 NM modulator in digital communication and infrared absorption is expected to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

End-Use: IT & Telecom Sub-segment to Have the Largest Market Share

The IT & Telecom Sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $14,070.8 million during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of lithium niobate based optical fiber modulators for enhanced mobile network services is expected to propel the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Application: Phase Key Optical Communications Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The phase key optical communications sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $9,710.5 million during the forecast period. Extensive application of lithium niobate modulator in phase keyed optical communication for airplanes is expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific Region is expected to generate a revenue of $7,856.3 million during the forecast period. Surging demands from IT & Telecom sector and prevalence of fast-growing countries in this region are expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Lithium Niobate Modulator Market

The major players of the market include -

iXblue Group

Fabrinet, Inc.

Lumentum Operations LLC

Gooch & Housego plc

Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd

THORLABS

EOSPACE, Inc.

Beijing Panwoo Integrated ptoelectronic Inc.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in December 2020, Fabrinet, Inc., a dominant provider of innovative ptical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services, collaborated with Phononic, a global leader in solid-state cooling and heating technology, in order to expand their high-volume manufacturing capabilities and meet explosive market demand. Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

