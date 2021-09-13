The pharmaceutical contract research services market, is anticipated to be worth USD 59 billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of over 10%, claims Roots Analysis

Customized services, reduced cost and access to advanced technologies offered by contract research service providers, have prompted a number of pharmaceutical companies to outsource their research operations

Majority of the small companies as well as a few mid to large sized players, do not have the required capital or experience to undertake the development programs by themselves. Moreover, the costs associated with idle capacity for such specialized facilities are also high. As a result, the extent of outsourcing activities has considerably increased over the past few years.

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 520 players claim to offer contract research services

Nearly 70% of the players provide contract research services for conducting clinical trials, followed by those offering services concerning regulatory affairs management (49%). It is worth mentioning that 41 service providers claim to have the required expertise to serve as one-stop-shops to cater to the needs of various pharmaceutical firms.

Partnership activity within this domain has grown significantly, since 2018

In the last three years, more than 190 agreements were inked by the pharmaceutical contract research service providers, with maximum activity being reported in 2020. Majority of the instances were related to acquisitions (20%), clinical trial agreements (18%), R&D agreements (14%), and research agreements (12%).

Close to 50 mergers and acquisitions were established in this domain, during the period 2018-2021

It was observed that majority of the deals were intracontinental (76%), involving participants from the same countries. Geographical consolidation and service portfolio expansion were observed to the major key value drivers of M&A activity in this domain. This was followed by instances of service portfolio addition and geographical expansion.

At present, companies offering clinical stage services represent majority of the market share (in terms of sales revenues)

By 2030, the pharmaceutical contract research market in North America is estimated to be worth USD 29 billion, representing an annualized growth rate of 9.7%. It is worth mentioning that the market in Asia-pacific is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace, during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering contract research services for small molecules?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in pharmaceutical contract research services market?

What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity observed within pharmaceutical contract research services market ?

? What are the likely future trends in contract research services market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What is the total cost of ownership required to set up a pharmaceutical contract research organization?

The USD 59 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the pharmaceutical contract research service providers market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Scale of Operation

Discovery

Preclinical

Clinical

Target Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Inflammatory Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Ophthalmic Diseases

Respiratory Disorders

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia- Pacific

Middle East

North Africa

Latin America

The report also features detailed profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on the services offered and an informed future outlook.

Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

BioDuro

BOC Sciences

Catalent Pharma

Charles River Laboratories

ChemDiv

Covance

Medpace

QPS

Concept Life Sciences

Evotec

ChemPartner

Pharmaron

Syngene

Torrent Pharma

WuXi AppTec

