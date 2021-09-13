CRE Investment Firms Are Gaining a Critical Edge with Covercy’s AI-Powered Fundraising
Commercial Real Estate Investment managers who are fundraising can now know which of their investors are ready to invest in their current deal right now.
AI-powered fundraising is a game changer for CRE investment managers. Now with Covercy’s AI-powered fundraising, the list of potential investors is sorted by who is most likely to invest in a deal.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covercy, the only platform for commercial real estate (CRE) investment firms to combine CRE banking and investor management, has released today a new AI-powered tool for CRE investment fundraising. Now commercial real estate investment managers have critical insight into which of their investors is ready to invest in their next deal.
“AI-powered fundraising is a game changer for CRE investment managers,” noted Doron Cohen, CEO of Covercy. “Fundraising is a manual and time-consuming process. Typically investment managers would have to manually contact all of their previous investors—sometimes many hundreds of people—with no indication of who is most likely to invest in a deal. Now with Covercy’s AI-powered fundraising, the list of potential investors is sorted by who is most likely to invest in a specific deal. The likelihood of an investment reflects an investor’s risk appetite, expected return, and timing.”
The AI-powered fundraising tool reduces time-to-investment in the fundraising process. Instead of randomly calling hundreds of previous investors, investment managers have an ordered list of which of their investors are most likely to invest in a deal right now. The tool is driven by a proprietary neural network algorithm Covercy developed, which analyzes hundreds of thousands of data points from internal and external data sources to determine likelihood of investment.
AI-powered fundraising is built into Covercy’s Fundraising Module, which also includes embedded subscription document e-signatures and the CRE industry’s only online capital call payment processing.
Investor data is secure, anonymized, and never shared, in line with Covercy’s extensive cybersecurity program and applicable data privacy laws.
About Covercy
Covercy is the CRE Investor Management & Banking Platform. We help more than 100 commercial real estate investment firms to streamline distributions, strengthen investor relations and boost fundraising. In addition, our clients’ 6,000 investors use the Covercy platform to evaluate investment opportunities and manage their portfolios.
