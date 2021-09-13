Aluminum Cladding Panels Market Worth $9,707.1 Million by 2030- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Rise in construction activities across the globe and increase in demand for high appealing designs for buildings are expected to drive the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aluminum cladding panels are used as coverings on the exterior of buildings to enhance its appearance. These panels are made up of aluminum and are used as coverings or coatings in the buildings to protect them from external damage. Aluminum cladding panels are widely used in modern buildings with different architectural designs to provide better appearance to the buildings along with the environmental protection.

The global aluminum cladding panels market size was valued at $5,847.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $9,707.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The commonly observed types of aluminum cladding panels based on thickness are 3 mm, 4 mm, and 6 mm. The market is analyzed with respect to different end users provided, such as residential and non-residential. The market is mainly driven by economic growth, and development in residential, & commercial construction sectors across the globe.

Key Market Players

3A Composites
Alubond U.S.A
Alucoil
Alumax Industrial Co., Ltd.
Aluminium Specialties Group Pvt Ltd.
Arconic Corporation
CSP Architectural
HVG
Jyi Shyang Industrial Co. Ltd.
Mbond Manufacturer Sdn Bhd
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Shandong Jiyu Building Materials Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments

Key Segments

By Type

Solid aluminum Panels
Aluminum Composite Panels
Architectural cladding

By Size

3mm
4mm
6mm

By Application

Exterior
Interior

By Sales

New Construction
Replacement

By End-User

Residential
Non-residential

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

