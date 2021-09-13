Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Public Opinion And Election Polling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Public Opinion And Election Polling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the public opinion and election polling market is expected to grow from $6.78 billion in 2020 to $6.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 1.7%. The increasing requirement for public opinion is anticipated to drive the demand for public opinion and election polling market.

The public opinion and election polling market consists of the sales of public opinion and election polling services and related goods by entities that are engaged in systematically gathering, recording, tabulating, and presenting public opinion data. Public opinion and election polling services include elections opinion polls and elections exit polls.

Trends In The Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Market

Innovations and the launch of new techniques through partnerships and collaborations are gaining popularity in the public opinion and election polling market. Major companies operating in the industry and government organizations are introducing new technologies to make the surveys and voting more reliable, accessible, genuine, including the variability, and eliminating the errors. For instance, in December 2019, Luminoso, a text analytics company, has launched QuickLearn 2.0 that reduces bias in AI-powered text analysis and uncovers more accurate and easy-to-understand insights from concepts in text-based data. In February 2020, the Election Commission of India and IIT-M collaborated to develop a new voting technology, to allow electors to vote from distant cities without going to the designated polling stations of their respective electoral districts.

Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Market Segments:

The global public opinion and election polling market is further segmented based on mode, survey type, application and geography.

By Mode: Online Surveys, Paper Surveys, Telephonic Surveys, One-to-One Interviews

By Survey Type: Product Survey, Website Survey, Focus Group Survey, Conference Feedback Survey, Others

By Application: Public Opinion, Election Polling

By Geography: The global public opinion and election polling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Public Opinion And Election Polling Market Organizations Covered: Rasmussen Reports, Pew Research Centre, Nielsen Company, Ipsos, Eastcoast Research, SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions, Gnosis Partners, Group Dynamics In Focus, YouGov.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

