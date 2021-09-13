How Is The Metal-Organic Framework Market Affected By Production Of Industrial Gases?

Metal-Organic Framework Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Implications And Growth Metal-Organic Framework Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing production of industrial gases for different applications is expected to propel the growth of the metal-organic framework market. Industrial gases are those that are gases at room temperature and pressure – such as oxygen, hydrogen, and nitrogen – and they are used in various industrial applications such as in the production of chemicals, power, medicine, electronics, aerospace, and food. MOFs are used for industrial gas storage and separation along with catalysis. According to Entrepreneur India, the Indian industrial gases market is expected to surpass $3.9 billion in the year 2023 because of the growing demand for the metal industry. Therefore, this increasing production of industrial gases for different applications drives the growth of the metal-organic framework market.

The global metal-organic framework (MOF) market size is expected to grow from $152.63 million in 2020 to $191.76 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. The change in growth trend of the metal-organic framework market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The MOF market is expected to reach $485.06 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 26.1%.

North America was the largest region in the metal-organic framework market in 2020. The regions covered in the metal-organic framework market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global metal-organic framework industry are BASF SE, GS Alliance Co. Ltd., MOF Technologies Ltd, MOFWORX, Mosaic materials LLC, Nanoshel LLC, novoMOF AG, Numat Technologies Inc., ProfMOF, Promethean Particles Ltd, Strem Chemicals Inc., MOFgen Ltd., ACSYNAM, Atomis Inc., Energy Exploration Technologies, Framergy Inc., and Immaterial Labs Ltd.

In April 2021, Ascensus Specialties LLC, a US-based chemical company acquired Strem Chemicals, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Strem Chemicals Inc. is a company that specializes in MOFs and Ligands for MOF Synthesis. Through this acquisition, Ascensus Specialties LLC further amplifies its new product and application development efforts. Strem Chemicals, Inc. is a US-based chemicals company that manufactures offers metal-organic frameworks (MOF) products.

