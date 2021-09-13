Global Skin Cancer Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Skin Cancer Drugs Market 2021-2030

Skin Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Skin Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the skin cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $1.44 billion in 2020 to $1.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%. Significant rise in prevalence of skin cancer is driving the demand for the drugs for skin cancer.

The skin cancer drugs market consists of sales of skin cancer drugs. Skin cancer is an unrestricted growth of abnormal skin cells that lead skin cells to proliferate rapidly and form malignant tumors. Skin cancer can be of various types including actinic keratoses, basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma or melanoma. Examples of skin cancer drug include 5-FU, Aldara and Efudex.

Trends In The Global Skin Cancer Drugs Market

Companies in the skin cancer market are increasingly looking for strategic alliances with other companies in the market. Strategic alliances help companies to enhance their R&D capability, expedite the development process of new drugs and reinforce competitive position in the market. For example, Leo Pharma has formed a strategic alliance with PellePharm in 2018, to develop a drug to treat a very rare form of skin cancer called Gorlin syndrome. MorphoSys and LEO Pharma strategically worked together to develop antibodies pertaining to the treatment of skin cancer. Pfizer had entered into a strategic alliance with Merck KGaA to manufacture an innovative drug pertaining to skin cancer.

Global Skin Cancer Drugs Market Segments:

The global skin cancer drugs market is further segmented based on type, end users, drug class and geography.

By Type: Actinic Keratoses (AK), Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC), Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC), Melanoma

By End Users: Hospitals, Cancer Research Centers, Clinics

By Drug Class: Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Agents & Other Drugs

By Geography: The global skin cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

