What Content Is Driving Television Station Market Growth?

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for high-definition content and advertisement is the key factor driving the growth of the global television station market. Demand for high-quality OTT-TVs such as HBO Go and others is growing as customers choose high-quality videos and content. Besides this, businesses concentrate on raising sales by ads as television is the most influential outlet for targeting a wider audience and future clients. According to the latest figures from the Regular Media Survey, television advertisement sales rose 7.1% in January 2018. One of the innovative firms, iSpot, is placing a TV banner in another domain: the potential to target and monitor advertiser-defined audience segments across the TV ecosystem as a whole. Therefore, the increasing demand for high-definition content is expected to drive the growth of the television station market.

The global television station market size is expected to grow from $110.65 billion in 2020 to $119.06 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The TV station market is expected to reach $146.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

Major players covered in the global television station industry are A&E Television Networks, AT & T, Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, CBS Interactive, Comcast Corporation, Channel Four Television Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., 21st Century Fox, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, RTL Group, Viacom International, Inc., CANAL+ GROUP, Heartland Media, Time Warner, Inc., Tivo Corporation, Fox Corporation, Liberty Media Corporation, TEGNA Inc.

TBRC’s global television station market report is segmented by broadcaster type into public, commercial, by platform into digital terrestrial broadcast, satellite broadcast, cable television broadcasting services, internet protocol television (IPTV), over-the-top television (OTT)

