Smart City Development Drives The Growth Of Smart LED Bulbs Market

Smart LED Bulbs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of smart cities is a key factor driving the growth of the smart LED bulbs market. The lighting of smart cities will play a major role in the future growth and the future of street lighting systems in smart cities will be LED lighting network. With the rise of smart cities, the lighting controls industry will be driven as countries will witness a revolution in the areas of light management. For instance, in 2019, the Indian government is committed to creating 100 smart cities, and as part of the US$ 14 billion plan, 99 cities have already been announced. Therefore, the development of smart cities is expected to drive the smart LED bulbs market.

The global smart LED bulbs market size is expected grow from $7.28 billion in 2020 to $9.13 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $18.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20%.

The countries covered in TBRC’s global smart LED bulbs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players covered in the global smart LED bulbs industry are Legrand S.A., Acuity Brands, Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, OSRAM Licht, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cree, Inc., Lutron Electronics, Zumtobel Group, Dialight PLC, Syska LED, Wipro Enterprise Ltd, ABB, TVILIGHT B.V., Helvar, Ideal Industries, Inc., Adesto Technologies, Panasonic, LightwaveRF PLC, RAB Lighting, Synapse Wireless, LG Electronics, Enlighted Inc, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Signify, Philips Lighting N.V., Schneider Electric Software LLC., SELC Ireland Limited, Silver Spring Networks.

The smart LED bulbs market consists of sales of smart LED bulbs and related services that are used in indoor and outdoor lighting. The smart LED bulb establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing smart LED bulbs and required accessories. A smart bulb is an internet-enabled LED light bulb that allows the lighting to be personalized, programmed and regulated.

TBRC’s global smart LED bulbs market report is segmented by technology into wired technology, wireless technology, by application into indoor lighting, outdoor lighting, by installation type into new installation, retrofit.

Smart LED Bulbs Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Wired Technology, Wireless Technology), By Application (Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting), By Installation Type (New Installation, Retrofit), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart LED bulbs market overview, forecast smart LED bulbs market size and growth for the whole market, smart LED bulbs market segments, and geographies, smart LED bulbs market trends, smart LED bulbs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

