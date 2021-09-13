Non-hormonal Therapies Market for Women’s Health Non-hormonal Therapies Market for Women’s Non-hormonal Therapies Market Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Non-hormonal Therapies for Women’s Health Market 2021 – 2030” report to its list of offerings.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by the potential to confer safe and sustained therapeutic effects for clinical conditions unique to women, the non-hormonal therapies pipeline is growing, featuring candidates having improved risk profiles and lesser side effects



In pursuit of an advantageous and risk-free prospect to hormonal therapies, the success of 21 approved non-hormonal therapies has resulted in a surge in the interest of drug developers in this rapidly evolving domain. As a result, the non-hormonal therapies market is abuzz with activity, in terms of partnerships and funding initiatives.

Key Market Insights

Around 55 non-hormonal therapies are currently being developed across different stages

Apart from 21 approved products, close to 58% of the aforementioned candidates are being evaluated in clinical stages of development, with 2% of therapies in preclinical stages. It is worth mentioning that more than 80% of such drugs are small molecules. Further, majority of the therapies are being developed for the treatment of endometriosis (19%).

Over 64% of the non-hormonal therapy developers are based in North America

Interestingly, within the aforementioned region, majority of the players (21) are based in the US, which is considered a prominent R&D hub for advanced therapeutic products. Moreover, the current market is dominated by the presence of small players and very large firms, respectively.

220+ non-hormonal therapy focused clinical trials have been registered, worldwide

The clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, is reported to have increased at a CAGR of 19% during the period 2015-2019. Of the total number of trials, close to 83% have already been completed, while 15% studies are presently active.

Partnership activity in this domain has grown at a CAGR of ~48%, between 2015 and 2020

Most of deals inked in the given time period were focused on development and commercialization (26%) of non-hormonal therapies. It is further important to note that, majority of the partnerships (7) related to such products were signed in 2020.

More than USD 800 million has been invested by various investors in this market, since 2016

So far, a significant proportion of the capital has been raised through private equity (USD 262.7 million). On the other hand, around USD 63.8 million was invested via venture capital rounds, representing 8% of the total amount.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 94% of the total market share, in terms of sales revenues, in 2030

In addition, small molecules represent a significant share of the current market, and this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. In terms of route of administration, therapies designed for delivery via the oral route are expected to capture the majority share of the market.

Key Questions Answered

 Who are the leading industry players engaged in the development of non-hormonal therapies?

 How many non-hormonal therapy candidates are present in the current development pipeline? Which key women’s health related disease indications are targeted by such products?

 Which commercialization strategies are most commonly adopted by non-hormonal therapy developers, across different stages of product development?

 Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

 What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity in the non-hormonal therapies industry?

 Who are the key stakeholders that have actively made investments in the non-hormonal therapy domain?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 10.5+ billion (by 2030) financial opportunity associated with non-hormonal therapies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

 Target Indication

 Bacterial vaginosis

 Contraception

 Endometriosis

 Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

 Uterine fibroids

 Vaginitis

 Others

 Type of Molecule

 Biologics

 Small molecules

 Route of Administration

 Intramuscular

 Intravaginal

 Intravenous

 Oral

 Subcutaneous

 Topical

 Transdermal

 Others

 Key Geographical Regions

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific

The research includes brief profiles of key players (listed below), engaged in the development of non-hormonal therapies; each profile features an overview of the therapy, current development status, clinical trials and their results (if available), target indication, route of administration and recent developments (if available).

 AbbVie

 Astellas Pharma

 Bayer

 Daré Bioscience

 Evofem Bioscience

 Fougera Pharmaceuticals

 Inmunotek

 Mycovia Pharmaceuticals

 Myovant Sciences

 ObsEva

 Radius Health

 Scynexis



