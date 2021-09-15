4i Apps, a leading Oracle cloud service provider, expands its geographic coverage with offices in U.K. and Australia

4i Apps Journey Saravanan Murugesan, Managing Director

The demand for digital transformation has accelerated due to pandemic. Our solutions help customers on their Digital Transformation journey.

Our strong internal processes helped to effectively support customers even during strict lockdowns. This increased the trust that customers had in us and motivated us to expand to new regions.” — Saravanan Murugesan, Managing Director

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4i Apps, a leading cloud application consulting and services firm, has numerous awards and is recognized by Oracle as an expert partner in the Oracle ERP (Fusion) cloud area. With demand for Oracle Cloud solutions increasing rapidly YoY, 4i Apps is at the forefront of providing Oracle Cloud transformations to customers. 4i Apps is a well-known Oracle Partner in the Middle East. It has been keen to replicate the success in other areas. The two new offices have been strategically located in London and Melbourne to serve the U.K./Europe and APAC. It is the latest milestone of 4i Apps in getting closer to its clients in the region.

"The U.K being a mature market for Oracle, can easily relate to the expertise and depth we have in the Oracle Practice. We have one of the finest & largest talent pools in Oracle cloud technologies in the mid-segment. We aim to build long-standing partnerships with customers investing in Oracle cloud technologies, " said Mr. Ganesh Jambulingam, Director, U.K. and Europe Operations of 4i Apps.

Continuous Digital Transformation is essential for business growth. It has become a key trend and a conversation starter in tech-driven societies. 4i Apps, a technology consulting firm that provides Oracle services for 13 years, has seen continuous growth in the client base and revenue. Cloud-based solutions integrated with these have seen an upsurge in demand. With more than a decade of experience, 4i Apps will strengthen partnerships with clients in this region. This global expansion positions 4i Apps as the most effective Oracle Cloud solutions provider in North America, Europe, Middle East, and APAC.

Research firms such as Gartner have consistently placed Oracle Cloud as a leader in their significant reports in the last five years. Oracle has also been on the list of most innovative companies for their aggressive product growth.

"We are a well-established Oracle partner with experience in consulting for top companies in their respective verticals. Australia is our fourth office in the APAC region after India, Singapore, and Malaysia. APAC region has been one of the fastest-growing regions for Oracle. Our strong niche practices like Primavera and EPM makes 4i one of the preferred choices for customers in the region," said Mr. Srinivasan Manickam, Director, APAC Operations of 4i Apps.

4i Apps solutions services major verticals that include Financial institutions, Public Sector, Real estate& Infrastructure companies, Manufacturing and Distribution companies. It has demonstrated more than 50+ Oracle Expertise skills accredited by Oracle. 4i Apps aims to support and empower businesses to manage their digital transformation through customer centric approach.

For more information on our services, contact the 4i Apps representative in the region.

About 4i Apps:

Founded in 2008, We are a leading Cloud applications consulting and services firm located in 10 countries. It is a growing technology company and an Oracle Expertise Partner catering to various industries with 13 years of experience. We strategize and implement digital solutions in ERP and Analytics.