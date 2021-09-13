Zeldiva Luxury Wins Coveted Title of Best Luxury Concierge Service Provider for 2021
Zeldiva Luxury scores top honors for helping clients plan once-in-a-lifetime luxury trips and for its innovative travel concierge app.
We are not satisfied until you are!”MALE', KAAFU ATOLL, MALDIVES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MALDIVES - The Luxury Lifestyle Awards have presented Zeldiva Luxury in the Maldives with the title of best luxury concierge service provider for 2021. Based in New York City, the Luxury Lifestyle Awards scour local, regional, and international resources to find and celebrate the top performers in the luxury industry worldwide.
— Zeldiva Luxury
Zeldiva Luxury came out on top thanks to its focus on personalized hospitality. As a luxury concierge service provider for visitors to the Maldives, international travelers rely on Zeldiva to help them create the most memorable, exclusive, and secure experiences. Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is an exotic destination of more than 1,190 individual islands that boast sugar-white sands and stunning blue-green waters. The Zeldiva team personally handpicks the finest private islands and resorts in the Maldives to ensure guests enjoy the best of this tropical paradise.
Most hotels in the Maldives are located on their own private island or on larger islands with a few resorts spread across the waterfront area. From afar, those planning to visit the Maldives have a hard time identifying which of these resorts will be a good fit for their trip. Zeldiva constantly searches for the best of these boutique and luxury resorts to help travelers as they plan their dream vacations.
To make Zeldiva's list of top places to stay in the Maldives, a resort must have just the right ambiance and style, plus that "something special" that discerning luxury guests require. At Zeldiva-chosen resorts, guests enjoy warm welcomes without too much fuss or formality and relax in well-supplied villas, thoughtfully prepared with all the extras. When it comes to dining, Zeldiva samples well to ensure drinks are perfectly mixed and all dinners are delicious. Once a resort has been reviewed, Zeldiva steadfastly tracks new developments, remodeling projects, and services available to guests to make sure that resorts continue to make the grade year after year. Travelers can rest easy knowing that Zeldiva keeps all the information about its resorts up-to-date.
To prepare to travel to the Maldives, the Zeldiva Luxury team created the Maldive's first and only travel concierge mobile app. Travelers can use the app to access all the most important details of their itinerary while staying in touch with a personal concierge to help with any needs that arise during the trip. Zeldiva's clients can view Saved Trips, Booked Trips, and Completed Trips to quickly and easily access travel information without having to save paper tickets or sort through piles of email.
Zeldiva Luxury understands that different travelers have different needs. People from all over the world visit the Maldives for different reasons, including family holidays, luxury holidays, weddings and honeymoons, special birthdays and anniversaries, spa getaways, graduations, and more. Zeldiva's concierge services make it simple to find the right resort by sorting premium, luxury, and leisure resorts into four categories: Diva Eminence, Diva Affluence, Diva Grandeur, and Diva Serenity. Browsing through Zeldiva's list of luxury resorts provides all the important details including location, villa type (beach villa or over-water villa), pool type, activities available (diving, snorkeling, yoga, meditation, and water sports), dining, and spa options.
Visitors to the Maldives have a stunning array of water activities to enjoy including swimming and snorkeling. Travelers may also want to try canoeing, sailing, windsurfing, parasailing, deep-sea fishing, jet skiing, or water skiing. More adventurous travelers could opt for scuba diving or a shark feeding expedition, where hungry reef sharks are hand-fed by a guide. Explorers can even charter a fully-staffed yacht to sail among the islands. Zeldiva Luxury makes it easy to explore and book all of these options to create a one-of-a-kind vacation visitors won't find anywhere else.
