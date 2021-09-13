Bidding Set to Close on Belmar Neighborhood 4 BR Home in Amarillo, Texas Announces Assiter Auctioneers
BIG Belmar Home -- Great family home with tons space and potential. Don't miss your chance to bid and put your personal touches on this home.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the closing of bidding on a 4 bedroom 2 bath Belmar home in Amarillo, Texas, on Tuesday, September 14 at 5:30 PM according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“BIG Belmar Home -- Great family home with tons space and potential.” said Assiter. “Don't miss your chance to bid and put your personal touches on this home!”
The auction’s date, properties’ address and highlights follow:
Tuesday, September 14 at 5:30 PM --- 6708 Calumet Rd., Amarillo, Texas 79106
3,479 sq. ft. home with 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 2 car garage
• Features include 3 living areas/game room, wood burning fireplace, balcony off the upstairs living area looking over the large backyard --- Good size utility room with sink and side entry to dog run --- 2 staircases to give easy access to upstairs.
• For more highlights and details, visit www.assiter.com.
The auction is open to the public will be held on-site at 6708 Calumet Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
For information, Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
Ryan Rickles
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-584-8954
info@assiter.com