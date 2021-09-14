Gerald Albright’s Sessions: A Fresh New Music Series In Colorado
8-Time Grammy® Nominated Saxophonist Gerald Albright Brings Popular Performers To The Lone Tree Arts Center
To be able to bring legendary artists here is an honor! I’d like to extend a huge thanks to Harold and Ada Anderson, Leigh Chandler, and the entire LTAC staff for this wonderful and exciting mission!””LONE TREE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live music is back and 8-time Grammy® Nominated Saxophonist Gerald Albright is roaring full steam ahead with his new music series. As a world-renowned musician and one of the biggest names in jazz, Albright has performed on stages far and wide. With a career that has spanned over 30 years, Albright has now added something new and exciting to his long list of professional and noteworthy accomplishments.
— Gerald Albright
As the Artistic Director of the Lone Tree Arts Center, Albright uses his expertise and appreciation for music to curate special performances from artists in jazz, R&B and blues. It's interesting to note that the very first show in the series was done by Albright himself back in May of 2021. Not only was it a sold out show, but it also set the pace for all of the other amazing artists that would soon grace the stage.
It's been a top priority for Albright to make sure that his music is healing and inspiring. He believes that bringing a wide variety of incredible artists to the Lone Tree Arts Center will help foster an intimate environment for people to enjoy the dynamic beauty of music.
Albright says, “I’m so excited to have my Gerald Albright Sessions Series at the Lone Tree Art Center. It’s special to me because I live in this community. I get to bring legendary artists of different genres, to my neck of the woods. It's quite an honor for both myself, and the people who support this series!
Next up from the amazing list of artists set to perform, is the incomparable Jonathan Butler. The acclaimed guitarist and vocalist will put on a magical performance full of heart and soul on Friday, September 24th at the Main Stage Theater inside the Lone Tree Arts Center.
This music series is valuable to the Colorado community as it brings people from all nationalities together to share the love of great music. We welcome you to visit www.GeraldAlbright.com to learn more about the great things he is doing and to also visit the Lone Tree Website to view the performance schedule.
Desirae L. Benson
Desirae L. Benson Public Relations
+1 804-389-8877
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter