Made In The USA - Patrick Kilpatrick proposes Totalitarian Tariff to encourage American business.

Patrick Kilpatrick brings business back to California and the U.S. with innovative Totalitarian Tariff.LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an uplifting breakfast press conference last Friday, gubernatorial candidate Patrick Kilpatrick is working tirelessly as election day looms closer.
Kilpatrick’s message of unity and real solutions to the ailments Californians face daily has captured hearts and minds of voters across the state.
“Residents of the Golden State have been subjected to the same rhetoric from both sides of the aisle, full of empty promises and reactionary appeasement. Newsom is ineffective and sees California as a stepping stone to what he considers ‘bigger things’. None of the other candidates running possesses the vision to break the cycle.”
Only one man is constantly looking to change the status quo with dynamic visionary ideas. Solutions others simply overlook or worse, hide from the population as they don’t fit their selfish ambitions.
That man is Patrick Kilpatrick.
His latest policy is the Totalitarian Tariff. Any goods being imported from a totalitarian regime would pay an extra tax if they wish to do business within the state. A totalitarian regime would be a country involved in slavery, child labor, or oppression of basic human freedoms.
“The U.S. should not be supporting such authoritarian governments in the pursuit of cheaper goods. The tax will also encourage consumers to buy local U.S. made products by leveling the playing field.”
For Americans, ‘Made in the USA’ used to mean something. After the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we need to remind ourselves of the importance of being American as well as Californians.
